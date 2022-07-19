‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Speaks Out After New Project Gets Positive Fan Reaction

Following the release of his new film, “Thirteen Lives,” Ron Howard speaks out after the project gets a positive reaction.

United States Men Soccer Team member, Landon Donovan, took to his Twitter account last week to share his thoughts on Ron Howard’s new film. “Thank you [‘Thirteen Lives’] and [Ron Howard] for the private screening of ‘Thirteen Lives!’ It premieres on Amazon Prime on August 5 and tells the true story of the collective global efforts to save the Thai Wild Boars and their coach. It’s uplifting and I strongly recommend it.”

In response to Donovan’s review of the film, Ron Howard expressed his gratitude. “So glad you enjoyed it,” the “Happy Days” icon stated. “Reaction at the screening last night was incredibly gratifying for all of us. Thanks for giving our movie a watch.”

As previously reported, Ron Howard’s “Thirteen Lives” follows a rescue mission in Thailand where a group of young boys and their soccer coach are in a system of underground caves that are flooding. The film notably chronicles the events of the 2018 Tham Luang Cave rescue. Joel Edgerton, Colin Farrell, and Viggo Mortensen star in the film.

During a recent interview with Deadline, Ron Howard opened up about working on the “Thirteen Lives” project. “I was working when it happened, and so I was aware and relieved by the outcome. My wife Cheryl was into it in a. Much more detailed way. When she and I read the script, neither of us had any idea the sort of risks that were taken and the length [the rescuers] to achieve this incredible rescue.”

Ron Howard Reflects on His Other Projects Leading Up to ‘Thirteen Lives’

Along with discussing the making of “Thirteen Lives,” Ron Howard opened up about how the film differs from his other projects.

“Well, there we had the capsule and the weightlessness, and there’ve been a number of times it has been a real challenge,” Ron Howard explained. “Whether it’s the fires in Backdraft, the weightlessness and claustrophobia of Apollo 13, the intensity of the Formula 1 tracks from 30 years ago when they were smaller and more dangerous in Rush, and by the way, the boxing in Cinderella Man, where you couldn’t double anyone and [the fight scenes] had to be intense, but choreographed very meticulously.”

Ron Howard then stated that he loves those kind of challenges, even though he doesn’t always know what the solution will be. “I went into this one not entirely knowing what the solution would be, but you’re right that the sort of degree of difficulty was very high for me and our team on this film. On a directorial level, there’s also cultural integrity, which was a massive priority to me and everyone involved.”