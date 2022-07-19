ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dolphins rookies report for training camp. What to know about the newcomers

By Daniel Oyefusi
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wmQMe_0gkvzZbU00
Channing Tindall, left, talks to Skylar Thompson, signed members of the Miami Dolphins rookie class, during a historic walking tour of Downtown Miami with local community groups on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 beginning with tour leaders at the History Miami Museum. Tindall and Thompson are two of the four players of the rookie class actually singed to the roster for this coming season. Alie Skowronski askowronski@miamiherald.com

The Dolphins are one of eight teams whose rookies are reporting to the practice facility Tuesday to begin preparation for the start of training camp next week.

It’s the latest sign for football fans that the NFL is almost back. Dolphins veterans will report next Tuesday. The team will hold its first practice open to fans on July 30.

The Dolphins enter training camp with a smaller-than-usual pool of drafted players after the team sent five picks to the Kansas City Chiefs in the trade that brought All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Miami.

The team selected four players in the 2022 NFL Draft: inside linebacker Channing Tindall in the third round, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma in the fourth round, and outside linebacker Cameron Goode and quarterback Skylar Thompson in the seventh round.

As mid-round picks, Tindall and Ezukanma are expected to make the 53-man roster. Tindall, who had a breakout season in his final year at Georgia, could become an integral part of the team’s defense, using his speed to blitz and cover tight ends and running backs. Ezukanma’s most immediate role is likely on special teams, though he could work his way into certain offensive packages after a collegiate career at Texas Tech that included all-conference honors in his final season.

Goode and Thompson both face uphill battles to make the team but are strong candidates to be retained on the 16-man practice squad if they don’t make it past the three rounds of roster cuts.

The Dolphins will also head into training camp with 13 undrafted rookies, members of the 2022 NFL Draft who were not selected in the seven rounds. While these players also face slim chances to make the roster, every year one or two players impress and earn a spot. Last season, defensive back Trill Williams and offensive lineman Robert Jones found spots on the final roster.

This year, players such as safety Verone McKinley III and offensive lineman Kellen Diesch could go from relative anonymity and secure spots with the Dolphins.

McKinley, a former teammate of starting safety Jevon Holland at Oregon, had 11 interceptions in four years of college. His six picks last season were tied for the most in college football. Holland and third-year safety Brandon Jones are set to return at starters, with veteran Eric Rowe also getting significant snaps. But the Dolphins have a need for another coverage safety behind Holland.

“Miami felt like it was the best place for me,” McKinley said during rookie minicamp in May, “somewhere I could grow and a place where I know there’s opportunity, wherever that may be. And of course having Jevon and talking to the coaches and having so many different influences and people that I know can pour into me was a big part of my decision.”

Diesch made 17 starts at Arizona State in the last two seasons, earning All-Pac 12 honors each season. The 6-7 Diesch turns 25 before the start of the season and has 32-inch arms that fall well below the standard for NFL offensive tackles, which could have factored in him going undrafted. However, Diesch’s athleticism — his 40-yard dash and 20-yard shuttle time ranked in the 96th and 97th percentile for tackles — is coveted in first-year head coach Mike McDaniel’s new zone running scheme. Diesch also received $140,000 in guaranteed money — the most of any undrafted rookie who signed with the team. It’s a sign the team coveted Diesch, who could earn a reserve spot on the offensive line.

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

The Marlins drafted him in 2019. He chose college. Three years later, Miami picked him again

Three years ago, toward the tail end of the 40-round 2019 MLB Draft, the Miami Marlins selected a high school first baseman from Kirkland, Washington, named Torin Montgomery. At the time, the Marlins liked his ability to control the strike zone and hit for power, according senior director of amateur scouting DJ Svihlik, who was in his first year overseeing the draft process for the Marlins.
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Six Dolphins position battles to watch during training camp and preseason

As the Dolphins inch closer to the start of their first training camp under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel, they have few starting positions unsettled. No quarterback battle is imminent. All 11 starters on defense who finished the 2021 season return, plus some key additions. Even on the offensive line, where coaches have only committed to Terron Armstead at left tackle, the rest of the unit is expected to consist of some combination of Liam Eichenberg, Connor Williams, Robert Hunt and Austin Jackson.
NFL
Miami Herald

Walmart fired new Florida mom because her needs were ‘problematic,’ lawsuit says

A mother is suing Walmart and accusing the company of firing her in Florida because her needs as a new mom were “problematic” at work, according to a new federal lawsuit. This includes the former deli worker’s need to take breaks to pump breast milk — which she said her managers “harassed” her for — in order to feed her infant daughter who she gave birth to in 2020, a complaint states. She was fired from the company’s DeFuniak Springs location in January 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Report: Bucs Star Showed Up To Camp Extremely Overweight

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers star reportedly showed up to mandatory minicamp very overweight. According to a report from Rick Stroud, Bucs running back Leonard Fournette was at 260 pounds during mandatory minicamp. Bucs coaches were not happy. “Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when (Fournette) didn’t participate in...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#College Football#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Texas Tech
Miami Herald

Day care teacher dislocates boy’s arm, Florida police say. ‘You can’t bite friends’

A day care teacher dislocated a boy’s arm after she picked him up by the arms while disciplining him for biting another child, according to Florida court documents. Video surveillance of the day care classroom shows the teacher, Sarah Sallade, 22, walking over to the boy on July 8 after he bit the other child, according to an arrest affidavit from the West Melbourne Police Department. She then kicks over some blocks that are surrounding him and kicks him in the back, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Miami Herald

Bicyclist riding on sidewalk fell onto road in Broward. Then the unthinkable happened

A 59-year-old bicyclist riding on the sidewalk in Broward County died Tuesday after a tow truck hit him as he was falling onto the road, police said. Around 4 p.m., Ronald David Bastian was riding on the northbound sidewalk at the 500 block of Northwest 27th Avenue when he appeared to have clipped a utility pole with his left pedal, causing him to land headfirst onto the street with his feet still on the sidewalk, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday in a news release.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Miami Herald

Diver drowns while retrieving sunken balls at Florida golf course pond, feds say

A 26-year-old diver on his third day on the job drowned in a Florida beach resort’s golf course pond while retrieving sunken balls, federal labor officials said. An investigation into the December drowning at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club in Jacksonville revealed the diver’s employer did not follow several safety standards such as training workers for CPR and first aid, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a July 12 news release.
Miami Herald

Boyfriend charged with murder after missing woman’s body found in Florida woods, cops say

A man was charged with murder after the body of his girlfriend, who had been missing for nearly two months, was found in the woods, Florida cops said. The man led investigators to remains believed to be those of Tara Deaton, 37, inside Point Washington State Forest on July 14, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Point Washington State Forest is a 15,400-acre protected area, about 120 miles west of Tallahassee.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Miami Herald

10-year-old girl swept away while swimming with family in Maryland, Coast Guard says

The search continued Monday, July 18, for a 10-year-old girl who went missing while swimming with her family in Maryland, according to the Coast Guard. Personnel at the Coast Guard Sector Maryland National Capitol Region Command Center were notified that multiple swimmers needed help July 17 near Deep Point, Maryland, the U.S. Coast Guard 5th District Mid-Atlantic said in a news release.
ACCIDENTS
Miami Herald

Caregiver scalds 10-year-old with kitchen pot as punishment, Florida cops say

A caregiver scalded a 10-year-old child with a kitchen pot as punishment, a Florida sheriff’s office said. The 29-year-old woman, who was caring for the 10-year-old and two other children in Sun City Center, took the pot that she had just used to heat instant ramen and held it against the 10-year-old’s arm, according to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
SUN CITY CENTER, FL
Miami Herald

Cruz couldn’t watch as bloody Parkland images played in court. Jurors weren’t so lucky | Editorial

During the sentencing trial of the confessed Parkland shooter, jurors and families have had to hear the blasts of rifle shots echo in the hallways of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. They listened to the recording of a boy moaning and pleading for help. Jurors intently watched video clips of Nikolas Cruz opening fire against a group of students who cowered in an alcove. They saw footage of athletic director Christopher Hixon crawling to safety after being wounded only to have Cruz catch up to him, raise his weapon and shoot him.
PARKLAND, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
15K+
Followers
941
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy