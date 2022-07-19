ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comedian Jak Knight’s Cause of Death Revealed

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s7YjW_0gkvzBfI00

We now have new details surrounding the death of comedian and actor Jak Knight. The 28-year-old died on July 14 in what is now being reported as a suicide.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, the young comedian took his own life with a gun. Per a recently released autopsy report, the star was found Thursday on an embankment in Los Angeles suffering from a gunshot wound.

Knight’s family confirmed the tragic news on Friday. “Knight’s loved ones ask that their privacy please be respected during this extremely difficult time,” the statement said.

During his life, Knight co-created and starred in Peacock’s comedy series “Bust Down” alongside Chris Redd, Langston Kerman, and Sam Jay.

The actor had also starred in the hit Netflix animated series “Big Mouth,” where he played middle school student DeVon. He also served as one of the show’s writers for five seasons. However, he was most well known for his comedy career. As a standup comedian, he toured internationally and became a well-known comic in Europe.

In 2018, Knight starred in Netflix’s special titled “The Comedy Lineup.” Following the tragedy, tributes poured in, with “Big Mouth” tweeting, “A heartbreaking loss for the Big Mouth family. Writer and voice actor for beloved character Devon. An enormous talent. Rest in peace Jak Knight.”

In addition, Comedy Central dubbed Knight a “hysterical and honest comedian” in a tribute. “Jak Knight was a hysterical and honest comedian. We will miss him tremendously,” the network tweeted out shortly after the news broke.

Comedian Tim Dillon also paid tribute to Knight via Twitter, “We taped Netflix specials together years ago. He was an incredibly funny original voice in comedy and a great guy who will be sorely missed.”

Jak Knight remembered by comedy community

Actor Kumail Nanjiani tweeted, “Rest In Peace Jak Knight. Hilarious comedian and a great guy. I can’t believe it.”

His incredible one-liners also earned him respect in the scriptwriting industry. As a young professional in the entertainment world, Knight quickly made a name for himself by writing for several hit series.

At a young age, he had already written 11 episodes of “Black-ish,” 23 for “Big Mouth,” and 6 for “Bust Down.” He also has five more series writing credits to his name, per his IMDb.

During an interview, the actor revealed that he earned his first writing job when he was just 19, for the animated series “Lucas Bros. Moving Co.”

He noted that co-creators Keith and Kenneth Lucas “heard about me from somebody, I don’t know who, and they were like, ‘Aye, come hang out with us.”

Knight also toured internationally as a standup comedian, opening for the likes of Dave Chappelle, Aziz Ansari, Joel McHale, and Eric Andre. Comedy Central named him a comic to watch in 2014.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Chuck Norris’ Grandson Says He’s Afraid To Tell Grandpa He Got Kicked Off Reality Show for Cheating

Chuck Norris is famous for two things: acting and kicking ass. Best known for his work on Walker, Texas Ranger, the TV star is also famous as a mixed martial artist. In fact, he actually taught karate to classic TV‘s Little House on the Prairie star Michael Landon as well as Elvis Presley‘s ex-wife Priscilla Presley. Overall, both his career in karate and acting are intimidating. But now, after his grandson Maxwell got fired from a brand new reality show, the younger Norris is right to be afraid to tell his grandfather.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Alum Frank Fritz Reportedly ‘Fixes Up’ Antique Store After Receiving Harsh Reviews

Getting back into the swing of things in life has been important to former American Pickers star Frank Fritz and he’s been busy. Mainly, a big chunk of his focus has been on his Illinois-based antique store. It’s called Frank Fritz Finds. Yes, Fritz also has been dealing with some harsh reviews left on Google. Reportedly, though, he had been working on fixing up the shop. According to The Sun, some earlier reviews said that the store had “cheap” items and also dealt with “disorganization.”
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Andre
Person
Joel Mchale
Person
Aziz Ansari
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
defpen

Comedian Jak Knight Passes Away At 28 Years Old

Comedian, writer and actor Jak Knight has passed away at the age of 28. Knight’s family shared the news on Friday, but they did not share the actor’s cause of death. Immediately after hearing the tragic news, several of Knight’s friends, co-stars and fans took to social media to share their thoughts on his passing.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Jak Knight, Comedian and Writer for black-ish and Big Mouth, Dead at 28

Actor and comedian Jak Knight, who voiced DeVon on Netflix’s Big Mouth, wrote for black-ish and co-created Peacock’s Bust Down, has died at the age of 28. Knight’s family confirmed the news to our sister site Deadline but did not provide any details about the cause of death. “Knight’s loved ones ask that their privacy please be respected during this extremely difficult time,” a family representative told The Hollywood Reporter.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Comedy Series#Comedy Show
Talking With Tami

Party Pics: Keith Sweat & Lisa Wu’s Son Justin Showcases New Film

I had such a lovely time at Justin Sweat’s viewing party for his new film, “The Stepmother” that’s streaming now on Tubi! If you’re not familiar with who Justin is, he is the son of R&B Crooner Keith Sweat and my dear friend Lisa Wu, who you guys affectionally loved from the hit realty show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 1 & 2.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Videos Emerge of Sesame Place Character Snubbing MORE Black Kids

More videos have emerged of a Sesame Place character seemingly ignoring Black kids, a day after the Sesame Street-themed park in Philadelphia claimed a viral clip was the result of a one-off misunderstanding. The videos surfaced after a clip of two Black girls watching the Sesame Street Party Parade went...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Michael Xavier In Lavish Ceremony

The daughter of the Beverly Hills Cop star has gotten married in Beverly Hills. On Saturday, comedian/actor Eddie Murphy walked his daughter, Bria Murphy, down the aisle. In a private wedding ceremony, Bria, the daughter of Murphy and his ex-wife Nicole, married actor Michael Xavier in front of 250 friends and family members, according to People.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Nash Bridges’ Actor Mary Mara’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Click here to read the full article. Nash Bridges, ER and Ray Donovan actor Mary Mara’s cause of death has been determined. Mara, who was found dead Sunday in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, NY, died of asphyxiation due to drowning, according to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy report. Her death was ruled accidental and an investigation is continuing, New York State police said. Mara was found in the river Sunday morning by troopers and Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance following a report of a possible drowning. There was no indication of foul play, police said at...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
Cinemablend

A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic

A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

509K+
Followers
55K+
Post
188M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy