What you need to know before you go to Lollapalooza

CHICAGO — Chicago’s Grant Park will soon be filled with crowds and music as Lollapalooza 2022 returns with a packed lineup.

The four-day music fest runs July 28 to July 31 and its roster includes a variety of artists from rap to electro pop and indie to pop-punk.

But, whatever your favorite music genre may be, we have what you need to know before you head to Lollapalooza.

HEADLINERS

This year’s headliners include Metallica on Thursday, Dua Lipa on Friday, J. Cole on Saturday and Green Day on Sunday.

Thursday 7/28 : Metallica, Lil Baby, Jazmine Sullivan, Billy Strings, Zhu

: Metallica, Lil Baby, Jazmine Sullivan, Billy Strings, Zhu Friday 7/29 : Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Glass Animals, Don Toliver, Rezz

: Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Glass Animals, Don Toliver, Rezz Saturday 7/30 : J. Cole, Kygo, Big Sean, KasKade, Idles, Turnstile, Wallows

: J. Cole, Kygo, Big Sean, KasKade, Idles, Turnstile, Wallows Sunday 7/31: J-Hope, Green Day, Maneskin, Jane’s Addiction, The Kid Laroi, Charli XCX

KIDZAPALOOZA

For the first time in three years, organizers are bringing back Kidzapalooza from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on each day of the event. Lollapalooza describes it as a family-friendly festival within their festival and children age ten and under can enter for free with a festival attending adult. Young Lolla fans can enjoy music by The Lucky Band, Koo Koo Kanga Roo, School of Rock, The Happiness Club, Suzi Shelton, Pierce Freelon, Q Brothers, Cielito Lindo, Little Miss Ann, Collaboraction’s the Light,and FYutch. Little-Lolla fans will also enjoy activities such as mini-yoga classes, crafts, interactive shows featuring jugglers and stilters, plus immersive workshops teaching kids how to rap, scratch, beatbox, a kids lounge for relaxing and more.

ENTRY POLICY

Unlike last year, you don’t have to bring a vaccine card, or present a negative COVID-19 test result to enter Lollapalooza; however, if you are unvaccinated, the CDC does suggest you wear a mask at the event.

Be sure to have your Festival Wristband securely on your wrist.

When fans arrive to Lollapalooza they will undergo “a full and complete airport-style search” before entering the festival. The event’s website says this may include “a full body pat-down and magnetometer screening.”

Festival goers are seen on day one of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

BAG POLICY

Now if you plan on taking a bag to Lollapalooza, take note that all bags will be searched before entry. Backpacks and bags with multiple pockets will not be allowed into the festival at all.

The festival’s website says festival-goers can only bring small purses, totes and drawstring bags. All of those bags must be clear and made of clear plastic, vinyl or pvc, plus they can not be larger than 12 inches x 12 inches x 6 inches.

However, small clutch purses and fanny packs that are 4.5 inches x 5.5 inches or smaller don’t have to be clear and can have one pocket.

The site also says attendees can bring hydration packs into the music-fest and they don’t need to be clear, but they can’t have any liquid inside and can’t have more than two pockets.

ALLOWED & PROHIBITED ITEMS

Lollapalooza is also restricting what items can be taken into the Grant Park during the four-day music fest. Below is a list of the items that are allowed and those that are prohibited.

Allowed:

Baby Strollers

Frisbees

Binoculars

Blankets, Sheets, Towels

Cameras

Empty resusable water bottles, hydration packs, plastic or aluminum water bottles

sunscreen in non-aerosol container in 3.4 oz size or less

Prohibited:

Aerosol Containers (including suncreen & personal beauty products)

Coolers of any kind

Framed backpacks

Any kind of professional audio recording equipment

Professional cameras and professional recording (photo, video, audio) equipment (NO large professional detachable zoom lenses, stands, monopods, tripods, attachment sticks (selfie sticks) or other commercial equipment.

Any and all professional video equipment. No video recording will be allowed

Drones or any other remote flying device

Hammocks

Glass containers of any kind

Illegal and Illicit substances of any kind

Outside food or beverage (including alcohol) of any kind

Umbrellas

Pets (except service animals)

Selfie sticks

Skateboards, scooters, bicycles, wagons, carts or any personal motorized vehicles

Tents, canopies, or shade structures of any kind

Unauthorized/unlicensed vendors are not allowed. No unauthorized solicitation and materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, beach balls, giveaways, samples, etc.

Weapons or explosives of any kind

Fireworks

Large chains or spiked jewelry

Bicycles (inside festival grounds)

Carts of any kind (including Red Wagons)

Chairs of any kind

All Chicago parks prohibit smoking of any kind, including vaping.

Medicines:

Now as for Medicine, you have to present a pharmacy labeled container to the medical staff at the entrance gate if you need prescription medicine during the festival. The label should state the prescription dosage, and patient name; and attendees are only allowed to bring enough for the that day. Inhaled medications will only be allowed if in a prescribed inhaler, and any medicines that must be smoked, will be be prohibited.

Sufficient supplies of over the counter medications will be allowed in for the day with medical staff verifying the contents of bottles at the entrance.

STREET CLOSURES

On Monday, July 25, the City of Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) will extend street, curb, lane and sidewalk closures in preparation for Lollapalooza. The following street closures are already in effect and/or upcoming:

Balbo Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is currently closed through Sunday, August 7; The Balbo will closure extend to Michigan Avenue on Monday, July 25 at 8 p.m. and will remain closed through Monday, August 1.

Jackson Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive closed Monday, July 18 and will shutdown through Saturday, August 6; The Jackson closure extends to Michigan Avenue on Monday, July 25 at 8 p.m. and will remain closed through Monday, August 1.

Columbus from Monroe to Roosevelt will be closed Monday, July 25 at 8 p.m. through Monday, August 1; the closure on Columbus will extend to Randolph Street on Wednesday, July 27 at 11:59 p.m. and continue through Monday, August 1. Additional northbound center lanes on Columbus from 13th Street to Roosevelt Road will be closed on Monday, July 25 at 8 p.m., with Columbus reopening on Monday, August 1.

Ida B Wells will close from Michigan to Columbus on Monday, July 25 at 8 p.m. and remain closed through Monday, August 1.

Monroe Street from Michigan to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close Wednesday, July 27 at 11:59 p.m. through 6:30 a.m. Monday, August 1.

METRA

Metra plans to expand service and schedules during the Lollapalooza. Beginning Thursday July 28, Metra is adding extra trains and adjusting schedules on eight of its eleven lines to accommodate the expected increase in passengers during the four-day music festival. Glass containers and alcoholic beverages will not be allowed on trains after 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and throughout the day Saturday and Sunday.

For more Lollapalooza information check out their help center.