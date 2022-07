Temperatures are climbing this week and the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the region. Public health officials are advising residents to take precautions to protect themselves and their children from heat-related illness as temperatures across the state rise and remain high throughout the week. “The heat index over the next several days will be dangerous,” said Office of Emergency Management Director (Fire Chief) Michael Kronick. “We encourage residents to take precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones and keep a check on elderly friends, relatives and neighbors to ensure they are not showing signs of heat-related illnesses.”

WESTPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO