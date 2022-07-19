Carolyn Jane Edmunds

“Water is medicine for those who need it most … and everyone else.” –Wallace J. Nichols, Blue Mind. July 23 is World Blue Mind Day. What is Blue Mind? It is the term used to describe the state of water-associated peace. Marine biologist Dr. Wallace J. Nichols wrote a book about the science behind the effect that water has on the human brain, and a couple of years ago, he came to the Island to talk about his book and his work across the globe promoting water protection. It is a fascinating book, filled with research studies and anecdotes proving that being near, on, or in water is good for our mental health. So now you have a scientific reason to spend more time at the beach!

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO