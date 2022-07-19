ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falmouth, MA

Carolyn Jane Edmunds

By The Martha's Vineyard Times
Martha's Vineyard Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarolyn Jane Gould Edmunds of Falmouth died peacefully on Saturday, July 9, 2022, aged 92. Mrs. Edmunds, formerly of Edgartown and Worcester, was known for her style, intellect, and humor. She traveled extensively, threw terrific parties, and was an excellent baker, seamstress, needleworker, singer, and pianist. While living in Worcester, she...

