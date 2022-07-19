ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

NeighborWorks receives funding for affordable housing program

By KGNS Staff
kgns.tv
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, TX (KGNS) - NeighborWorks Laredo will be receiving a monetary donation that will help support its mission. On Tuesday morning, Wells Fargo will present a $30,000 check to NeighborWorks Laredo for its affordable housing programs. As of March...

www.kgns.tv

