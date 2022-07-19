Morgantown Girl Scout wrote girls in STEM children’s book for Gold Award project

Morgantown Girl Scout earns Gold Award for book on girls in STEM (Courtesy: Girl Scouts of Black Diamond)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown Girl Scout has been recognized on a national level and received a scholarship as part of her Gold Award project, according to the release from the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond.

Anna Brusoe (Courtesy: Girl Scouts of Black Diamond)

Anna Brusoe received Girl Scouts’ highest honor for her project that addressed barriers facing underrepresented girls interested in STEM. Brusoe published a children’s book about diverse women scientists and delivered copies to multiple states. She also translated her book into Spanish and dispersed copies to schools in Chile and elementary schools in Spanish-speaking areas of Detroit, Michigan.

“Earning the Girl Scout Gold Award is truly a remarkable achievement, and Anna exemplifies leadership in all its forms,” said Beth Casey, chief executive officer of the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond. “She saw a need in her community and took action. Her extraordinary dedication, perseverance and leadership is making the world a better place, and we hope this scholarship enables her to continue doing so.”

Her project showcases the core components of the Gold Award and demonstrates her leadership and citizenship skills, according to a release from the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond.