ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Lineup Announced For Second Annual Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off

By Learfield Staff Writer
seehafernews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lineup has been announced for the second annual Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off in Milwaukee....

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milwaukeemag.com

Milwaukee Will Host State’s Second-Ever College Football Bowl Game

Milwaukee will host the second-ever college football bowl game in Wisconsin this fall when the Cousins Subs Lakefront Bowl takes place at Wisconsin Lutheran College’s Raabe Stadium. The bowl game, which will be held Nov. 19, will feature two teams from a pair of Midwest NCAA Division III football...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WMIL FM106.1

This Is Wisconsin’s Coolest Concert Venue

Everyone remembers their very first concert. For example, my first concert was at the state fair. With a funnel cake in one hand and my dad's hand in the other, I saw the Jonas Brothers (Yes, it was iconic). Thus began my love for music, and more specifically, my love for live music.
WISCONSIN STATE
midwestliving.com

One-Day Itinerary in New Glarus, Wisconsin

A Minnesota bar owner once landed felony charges after crossing state lines with beer from New Glarus Brewing Company. It's illegal to sell the coveted (and famously "Only in Wisconsin") Spotted Cow ale out of state. Yes, New Glarus brews are that good. But the real crime? The owner only came for the beer!
NEW GLARUS, WI
veronapress.com

Carl Miller named 2022 Wisconsin Grocer of the Year

Along with the variety of products and services Carl's stores provide, he is involved in the community. Carl and his stores participate in Adopt-a-Highway. They also run the nonprofit brat stand with all proceeds going towards the Verona youth sports groups. This is a yearly service that Carl and the Miller family participates in.
VERONA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
seehafernews.com

Top-100 National Prospect Names Marquette Basketball Among His Finalists

A top-100 national prospect has listed Marquette basketball among his finalists. There are nine schools on the list named by Devin Royal Monday. The Golden Eagles offered the recruiting class of 2023 player a scholarship last October. The 4-star small forward is rated the 14th best at his position in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Go Valley Kids

Clear Waters at the Pike Lake Unit in Kettle Moraine State Forest

If you’re looking for a great, nearby lake with clean, warm waters in the summertime, and plenty of opportunities for fun and recreation, then pack up and head down to the Pike Lake Unit of Kettle Moraine State Forest! This 522-acre park named after the popular Wisconsin fish, the walleye pike, is also an excellent spot for a family fishing adventure. For those looking to hit a trail, Pike Lake offers a variety of smooth pathways to walk, jog and hike and even encompasses a portion of the Ice Age Trail. With such lush surroundings, the park offers visitors exquisite scenery and opportunities to take a peek at nature, especially the wildflowers that grow over summer.
HARTFORD, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Isn’t it ironic? 22 examples of Milwaukee-related irony

This weekend, Alanis Morissette will be performing in Milwaukee. Even though the Canadian singer-songwriter’s lengthy and influential career features such accomplishments as seven Grammy wins, millions upon millions of records sold, countless hit songs, enduring worldwide notoriety, and memorable acting roles, Morissette is arguably best known for “Ironic.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Off#The Fiserv Forum#Badgers#U Mass
WISN

Blue Angels to perform this weekend at Milwaukee Air & Water Show

MILWAUKEE — TheMilwaukee Air & Water Show will roar into Milwaukee this weekend. Viewing areas: Spectators can watch for free from Bradford Beach and part of McKinley Beach. People can also purchase tickets for the reserved seating areas. The event grounds are located along Lincoln Memorial Drive, at McKinley...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Southeastern Wisconsin may be headed for another casino controversy as possible Kenosha site advances

A possible off-reservation Native American casino is a step closer for Kenosha County. The Village Board in Bristol Tuesday night OKed an agreement that gives Kenosha Landco LLC up to two years to buy 60 acres the village owns just west of I-94 in the city of Kenosha. Kenosha Landco is linked to the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which was blocked in an attempt to open a casino at the former Kenosha dog racing track nearly a decade ago.
KENOSHA, WI
seehafernews.com

College Football Experts Outside Wisconsin Expecting Big Things From LB Herbig

College football experts outside Wisconsin are expecting some big things from Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig. He is on the shortlist for the Chuck Bednarik Award – which is given to the College Football Defensive Player of the Year. As a sophomore, the 227-pounder produced nine sacks, 37 quarterback pressures,...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
milwaukeemag.com

This Champagne Bar Is Milwaukee’s Newest Brunch Spot

Saint Kate – The Art Hotel‘s champagne bar will soon start serving brunch. Bubbles + Brunch at Giggly will be a weekend treat, serving on Saturdays and Sundays starting July 23. Saint Kate – The Art Hotel’s Executive Chef Paul Funk is behind the new menu. Libations span...
MILWAUKEE, WI
veronapress.com

Baseball: Verona can’t close door on Middleton

The Verona summer baseball team got some clutch hitting, but couldn’t hang on to a late lead against Middleton in a road doubleheader. Verona tied Middleton 7-7 in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday, July 13, at Middleton High School. Verona tied Middleton’s U19 Senior Legion team 5-5 in the second game of the doubleheader. The Middleton U19 team included several Middleton players who graduated this spring.
VERONA, WI
Channel 3000

New Madison brewery is a neighborhood spot with a New York City flair

After years in the local restaurant industry, Gaston Solis is branching out with his own business, The Borough Beer Co. & Kitchen. The Borough occupies the former space of Rockhound Brewing Co. on Park Street, which closed in October 2020. “An opportunity presented itself with this space,” Solis says. “People...
MADISON, WI
iHeartRadio

This Wisconsin's Tallest Building

There is nothing quite like overlooking the skyline of a large city. Though each building is a different height, shape, and style, it all blends together beautifully when you look at it from afar. And when you are right in the middle of it all looking up, you almost feel like you are apart of the city's design. Since the dawn of skyscrapers, there has been great competition to build the tallest building in the world. On a smaller scale, a few different buildings have held the title of the tallest building in America and in each individual state.
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeemag.com

Bartolotta Restaurants Will Start Serving Food at McKinley Marina

There’s another reason to hit the lakefront this summer – the opening of a new beer garden operated by The Bartolotta Restaurants, in partnership with Milwaukee County Parks. The Roundhouse at McKinley Marina, literally a round building adjacent to the Milwaukee Yacht Club (1750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive), will start its debut season on Wednesday, July 20.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy