The summer refresh to the 247Sports recruiting rankings has arrived, and it provides a striking net positive for the Sooners' new blood. Six of Oklahoma's 16 verbal commits appear in the latest installment of the Top247, and that crimson contingent is headlined by five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold. Moreover, a slew of uncommitted Top247 priority targets are still on the board for Brent Venables and his staff, and the Sooners are working to flip a couple more blue-chippers as well. However, the biggest storyline may be four-star edge rusher and recent OU pledge PJ Adebawore, who was completely unranked just eight months ago and is now a top-50 national prospect.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO