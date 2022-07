Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more. Eyehategod have announced fall tour dates with ACxDC and Savage Master that kick off September 16 in Austin and wrap up October 2 in Fayetteville, AR, including stops in Taos, San Francisco, Seattle, Boise, Denver and more. After that, the band will be out with Venom Inc, including a NYC stop at Gramercy Theatre on October 27.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO