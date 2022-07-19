ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Dubuque Ends Relationship With Sister City in Russia

By Mark Evenstad
superhits106.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA special committee has decided to end Dubuque’s sister city relationship with a Russian city. The Sister City Committee of Travel...

www.superhits106.com

Comments / 1

 

103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Severs Ties With Russian Sister City

The ongoing war in Ukraine has led to the casualty of an indefinite suspension of the Sister City relationship shared by Dubuque, Iowa, and Pyatigorsk, Russia. References to Dubuque's sister city will likely be removed soon due to the Sister City Committee of Travel Dubuque's decision to sever ties. Still, a brief blurb about Pyatigorsk remains on the City of Dubuque website.
DUBUQUE, IA
kjan.com

Dubuque airport terminal named in honor of Tuskegee Airman who was Dubuque native

(Radio Iowa) – The main terminal at the Dubuque Regional Airport has been named in honor of a man who helped desegregate the U.S. military. Captain Robert L. Martin was born in Dubuque in 1919 and was one of the original members of the Tuskegee Airmen, a World War II unit of black pilots. Dawnelle Gordon is chair of the Martin Commemoration Committee. “At the time, people in the military were in debate and argument over whether Black Americans could be successful as officers in the military,” she says.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Old Newspaper Boxes Turned Food Pantries are Popping Up in Dubuque

It's not uncommon to see old newspaper boxes for sale online. With fewer print publications, people have discovered different uses for the large plastic/metal behemoths. Just last year, I refurbished one into a "Free Blockbuster," but that's a story for another time. Some retired newspaper boxes in the Dubuque area...
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

Dubuque YMCA/YWCA Needs Volunteers At Fair

The Dubuque YMCA/YWCA will have a lemonade stand at the Dubuque County Fair next week. Volunteers to run the lemonade stand are needed. Hours are Friday and Saturday from 6:30pm to close and Sunday from 2pm to 6:30pm and 6:30pm to close. Contact the Dubuque YMCA/YWCA for more information.
DUBUQUE, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Dubuque, IA
Government
City
Dubuque, IA
franchising.com

Iowa Couple Signs New Multi-Unit Deal with Scooter's Coffee

Carissa and Brent Votroubek have grown their Scooter’s Coffee multi-unit operation to three successful locations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Now they’ve signed on for two more of the drive-thru coffee brand’s locations that they will open in Hiawatha and Marion, Iowa, just north of Cedar Rapids. The Votroubeks said they expect to open their two newest locations in September.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
prestontimesonline.com

Preston Public Library Receives Accreditation From The State Library Of Iowa

DES MOINES—The State Library of Iowa has announced that the Preston Public Library has met the conditions for state accreditation as outlined in “In Service to Iowa: Public Library Standards Sixth Edition.”. Achieving accreditation requires a significant, ongoing local commitment to high quality library services. The Preston Public...
PRESTON, IA
KWQC

Police: Man displayed gun in Clinton hospital

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested after police say he displayed a gun at a Clinton hospital Tuesday. Raymond Cecil Mitchell, 73, was charged with first-degree harassment. The Clinton Police Department responded about 11:22 a.m. to Mercy One Medical Center at 1410 North 4th Street for a report...
CLINTON, IA
K92.3

Cedar Rapids Brings Back Mask Mandate

The CDC reports that the Community Level of COVID-19 in Linn County has transitioned from medium to high. According to the Center for Disease Control, Linn County's COVID-19 numbers are on the rise again. The official report says that the COVID Community Levels for the county are high. As per...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Donations help expand ‘Little Free Food Pantry’ program in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A unique donation and a coordinated network for food providers, are helping fight food insecurity across Dubuque. 10 retired newspaper boxes across the city have been converted into kitchen pantries so that passersby can open the door and donate or grab any number of kitchen pantry staples or hygiene products for free.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque man injured in shooting Tuesday night

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man was taken to the hospital, treated and released after being shot Tuesday night. Police said the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Jackson Street at around 11 p.m. Officers said they found the man with a gunshot wound to the buttock. The...
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

Woman acquitted in Davenport fatal hit-and-run case

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Scott County jury acquitted an Eldridge woman on a charge accusing her of failing to stop after she fatally struck a woman with her car in January 2020. Brianna Delores Bailey, 31, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

‘A match made in heaven’: Former Clinton church to house new brewery

Three vacant churches in Clinton will be resurrected by Great Revivalist Brew Lab (GRB) of Geneseo, to create Clinton’s first craft brewery. Owner Richard Schwab will renovate the building at 238 4th Avenue South (former Bethel AME Church) for the brewery, 311 S. 3rd Street would be used for a conference area/event space, and the exterior of 303-307 S. 3rd Street would be restored and the inside would provide storage. Schwab has said if they could obtain the alleyway, the brewery would have an entire compound.
CLINTON, IA
104.5 KDAT

Popular Iowa Drive-in Set to Reopen Following Tornado Recovery

With still a good portion of the summer left to enjoy, a popular Iowa drive-in theater says it's set to finally re-open. After recovering from a tornado outbreak that shut them down indefinitely on March 5, Newton's Valle Drive-in is back, exactly 5 months later, after announcing it will open again on August 5, according to KCCI. There was roof damage and other issues, but the owners report it has been fixed. A new marquee has even been installed, so they will be ready for at least a couple of weeks of family fun at the end of the season. KCCI gives an update on the theater.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Clinton County man gets 10 years prison for drug, firearm charges

On July 19, 2022, a Lost Nation, Iowa man, Gary Dale Smith, 50, was sentenced to 126 months in prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition. Following his prison term, Smith was ordered to serve...
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
superhits106.com

Five People Injured in Dubuque Crash

Dubuque Police say five people were injured, two of them seriously, on Sunday in a crash in downtown Dubuque. 36 year old Christina Roberts and 38 year old Tobey Hines, both of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. According to a crash report, a five year old was also taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, although his injuries were not listed as serious. 18 year old Angelina Shappell and 19 year old Dora Bechthold, both of Dubuque, were also injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. The crash happened at about 1 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Locust Street and Loras Boulevard. The report states that Roberts failed to yield at a red light, causing Shappell to hit Roberts’ vehicle on the driver’s side. Roberts was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability and failure to respond to a steady red signal.
DUBUQUE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Amish couple hurt in Whiteside County accident

On July 17, 2022 at approximately 8:09 a.m., the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Millard Road in rural Morrison, Ill. The crash was between an eastbound vehicle driven by Miranda M. Jenkins (who turned 34 today) of Clinton, Iowa...
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
krosradio.com

Man Charged with Pointing a Gun at MercyOne

CLINTON — A man has been charged with first-degree harassment, accused of pointing a gun in the air while in a MercyOne Clinton hospital room this morning. Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion this afternoon said Raymond C. Mitchell, 73, is accused of pointing the gun while a nurse was in the same room. He has been booked into the Clinton County Jail, with bond set at $2,000.
CLINTON, IA

