Dubuque Ends Relationship With Sister City in Russia

Dubuque Police say five people were injured, two of them seriously, on Sunday in a crash in downtown Dubuque. 36 year old Christina Roberts and 38 year old Tobey Hines, both of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. According to a crash report, a five year old was also taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, although his injuries were not listed as serious. 18 year old Angelina Shappell and 19 year old Dora Bechthold, both of Dubuque, were also injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. The crash happened at about 1 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Locust Street and Loras Boulevard. The report states that Roberts failed to yield at a red light, causing Shappell to hit Roberts’ vehicle on the driver’s side. Roberts was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability and failure to respond to a steady red signal.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO