ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, IA

Fatal Crash North of Bellevue

By Mark Evenstad
superhits106.com
 1 day ago

Authorities in Jackson County say one man died on Saturday in a single-vehicle crash north of Bellevue. 63 year...

www.superhits106.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
superhits106.com

Three People Injured When Semi Rear-Ends a Vehicle

Police say three people were injured Monday when a semi-tractor trailer rear-ended a vehicle in Dubuque. 19 year old Benjamin Rau of Galena, 15 year old Braydon Rau of Dubuque, plus a 10 year old were all injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. All three were in the same vehicle, driven by Benjamin Rau. According to a crash report, the crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Dodge Street and Century Drive. A report says that 60 year old Sejdo Iriski, of Hartford, Wisconsin was driving a semi westbound on Dodge Street while Benjamin Rau was stopped at a red light at the intersection. Police reported that Iriski was unable to stop in time and tried to swerve into the other lane but rear-ended Rau’s vehicle. Iriski was cited with failure to maintain control of the vehicle.
DUBUQUE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

1 dead in single vehicle crash in Iowa

A Bellevue, IA man is dead following a single car accident Saturday night. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of 308th Street and 395th Avenue north of Bellevue at approximately 9:48 p.m. on July 16. Witnesses at the scene said that the vehicle, a white 2012 GMC Sierra pickup truck, was driving eastbound on 308th Street and failed to stop at the intersection of 395th Avenue. The truck travelled eastbound down a steep embankment where it struck a tree and stopped.
BELLEVUE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Motorcyclist transported from scene Tuesday evening

A motorcyclist was transported by ambulance from the scene after a crash about 7 p.m. Tuesday on Ben Butterworth Parkway, Moline. The crash, police said, is still under investigation. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved. We do not know whether the man’s injuries were severe. We will stay in...
MOLINE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Bellevue, IA
Accidents
Local
Iowa Accidents
Bellevue, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Jackson County, IA
Jackson County, IA
Accidents
Jackson County, IA
Crime & Safety
superhits106.com

Five People Injured in Dubuque Crash

Dubuque Police say five people were injured, two of them seriously, on Sunday in a crash in downtown Dubuque. 36 year old Christina Roberts and 38 year old Tobey Hines, both of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. According to a crash report, a five year old was also taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, although his injuries were not listed as serious. 18 year old Angelina Shappell and 19 year old Dora Bechthold, both of Dubuque, were also injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. The crash happened at about 1 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Locust Street and Loras Boulevard. The report states that Roberts failed to yield at a red light, causing Shappell to hit Roberts’ vehicle on the driver’s side. Roberts was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability and failure to respond to a steady red signal.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque man injured in shooting Tuesday night

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man was taken to the hospital, treated and released after being shot Tuesday night. Police said the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Jackson Street at around 11 p.m. Officers said they found the man with a gunshot wound to the buttock. The...
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

Dubuque Woman Injured After Striking Light Pole

A woman from Dubuque was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Dubuque. 39 year old Michelle Smothers-Cook was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of her injuries. According to Dubuque police, Smothers-Cook was driving through a parking lot on East 16th Street at around 10pm Saturday night when her vehicle struck a light pole. There has been no update on Smothers-Cook’s condition. She was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability.
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Accident
ourquadcities.com

State troopers: Motorcyclist with meth led chase Monday night

A 48-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after Iowa State Patrol chased a motorcycle in Davenport late Monday. Richard Gordon Sr. faces felony charges of controlled substance violation; eluding – injury, OWI, drugs or participation in a felony; and failure to affix a drug stamp; and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred, court records say.
DAVENPORT, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Man injured after being shot in rear end in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A man was injured after being shot in the rear end Tuesday night in Dubuque. Police say they responded to the scene in the 1900 block of Jackson Street around 11 pm. 48-year old Brian Beaver was found at the scene with a...
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

Man killed after truck went down embankment, struck tree in Jackson Co.

Illinois DOT announces a lane closure on Centennial Bridge in Rock Island on July 18 for inspections. The City of Davenport names 27-year veteran of the Davenport Police Department, Major Jeffery Bladel the new Police Chief Monday. Bladel will be the Chief of Police effective Aug. 30 following Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski’s retirement, the city of Davenport said in a media release.
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KWQC

2 injured in Whiteside Co. vehicle versus horse-drawn buggy crash

Illinois DOT announces a lane closure on Centennial Bridge in Rock Island on July 18 for inspections. The City of Davenport names 27-year veteran of the Davenport Police Department, Major Jeffery Bladel the new Police Chief Monday. Bladel will be the Chief of Police effective Aug. 30 following Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski’s retirement, the city of Davenport said in a media release.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island police respond to shots fired

Rock Island Police responded July 20 about 10:50 a.m. to a report of shots fired. The incident was in the 1600 block of 11th Street. At least three pieces of evidence were recovered by police. There are no reports of any injuries or suspects in the case. Police continue to investigate the incident.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Amish couple hurt in Whiteside County accident

On July 17, 2022 at approximately 8:09 a.m., the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Millard Road in rural Morrison, Ill. The crash was between an eastbound vehicle driven by Miranda M. Jenkins (who turned 34 today) of Clinton, Iowa...
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
WQAD

2 boys almost drown in Mississippi River while fishing Monday night

MOLINE, Ill. — Two boys were fishing Monday night, July 18 along the shores of the Mississippi River when one boy fell in and another jumped in to rescue him. According to the Moline Fire Department, crews responded at about 8:35 p.m. Monday to the report of two boys in the water near Sylvan Island. The boys, ages 11 and 16, had been fishing when the younger boy suddenly fell into the Mississippi River. The 16-year-old then jumped in to rescue him.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Do you recognize this person?

The Rock Island Police Department is asking for your help to identify a person of interest in a hit-and-run investigation. Anyone with information should call 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
superhits106.com

Woman Assaults Her Mother, Gets Arrested

Dubuque Police arrested 19 year old Brianna Grassel of Dubuque Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging two counts of violation of a no contact order and one count each of domestic assault, third-degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts. A report says Grassel assaulted her mother, 54 year old Melissa Grassel on July 11th.
DUBUQUE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy