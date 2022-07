It’s not easy being a parent and starting a business. But if you asked this local handywoman, you might just agree it’s possible. Columbus resident Hannah Jordan, 25, started Handy Hannah’s in January 2021 with the hope of building a handyman business, painting and making general repairs on houses in the Golden Triangle. When she found out she was pregnant in July, she took a pause from her work while preparing for motherhood. When Harlan William Jordan was born in February, she started thinking about the right time to start it all back up.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO