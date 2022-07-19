Carroll Refuse to receive gas surcharge from City of Audubon

(Audubon) The City of Audubon will be paying an extra $500 per month to Carroll Refuse.

A fuel surcharge request was approved by the City Council this week. “Carroll Refuse came to the council asking that since the fuel prices are so high to institute a temporary fuel surcharge so the council approved it. It’s in effect until fuel prices go down to $3.95 per gallon. Then that surcharge will come off.”

City Clerk Joe Foran explains this will not come directly out of the pockets of Audubon residents. “The city is just going to absorb that extra cost so it won’t be an increase to the fee that the citizens pay.”

In other news the council awarded a cleaning contract to Krieger Cleaning for the Memorial Building. This is a task previous handled by the Public Works Department, however…”When they promoted one of the workers to Public Works Director we decided that we weren’t going to fill his position and then just contract out the cleaning.” Foran says the cleaning will take place on a daily basis.