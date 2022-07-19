ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon, IA

Carroll Refuse to receive gas surcharge from City of Audubon

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 1 day ago
(Audubon) The City of Audubon will be paying an extra $500 per month to Carroll Refuse.

A fuel surcharge request was approved by the City Council this week. “Carroll Refuse came to the council asking that since the fuel prices are so high to institute a temporary fuel surcharge so the council approved it. It’s in effect until fuel prices go down to $3.95 per gallon. Then that surcharge will come off.”

City Clerk Joe Foran explains this will not come directly out of the pockets of Audubon residents. “The city is just going to absorb that extra cost so it won’t be an increase to the fee that the citizens pay.”

In other news the council awarded a cleaning contract to Krieger Cleaning for the Memorial Building. This is a task previous handled by the Public Works Department, however…”When they promoted one of the workers to Public Works Director we decided that we weren’t going to fill his position and then just contract out the cleaning.” Foran says the cleaning will take place on a daily basis.

Western Iowa Today

Audubon Fire Department receiving new equipment

(Audubon) The Audubon City Council approved two purchases for equipment by the fire department during a meeting on Monday. $40,458 of ARPA funds were used to obtain 40 sets of rescue gloves and wildland extrication clothing. The rest of the new equipment comes from the general fund. From the general fund $160,332 went to new helmets, hoods, gloves, pants, boots, and coats.
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Supervisor Meeting Update

(Greenfield) Adair County Engineer Nick Kauffman provided the Adair County Board of Supervisors with a maintenance and activity report at Wednesday’s meeting. *Kauffman stated Nevada Avenue south of the Orient curve is done and will get one more layer of rock other than what the county applied. *Kauffman says...
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Retail Coach Updates Atlantic City Council on Retail Business Recruitment Progress

(Atlantic) Austin Farmer, Project Director for Retail Coach, appeared at Wednesday’s Atlantic City Council meeting and provided an update on business recruitment. The City Council hired the business recruiting firm to identify retail opportunities within the city, recruit retailers, coach the community, help fill gaps, and ultimately act as an extension to the current staff, particularly how it relates to retail.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon School Board discusses legal action over renovation project general contractor

(Audubon) A closed session was held at the end of the Audubon School Board’s latest meeting to discuss possible action on litigation. This is in regards to the general contractor that pulled out of the school’s renovation project. As Superintendent Eric Trager phrases it, they are discussing what their options are for rectifying the situation. “Just so people know we are not going to simply take what happened, the fact that they bid a contract, were awarded a contract, and then didn’t perform on that contract. We are not going to take that lying down. We are going to have to go after them for some compensation.”
AUDUBON, IA
1380kcim.com

State Auditor, Rob Sand, Scheduled For Several Stops In Western Iowa Thursday

State Auditor, Rob Sand, is making several stops in western Iowa tomorrow (Thursday) as he travels the state on his annual Townhall Tour. Sand begins the day in Mills County in Glenwood with visits to Montgomery and Pottawattamie Counties before heading to Missouri Valley City Park in Harrison County. From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Sand will speak with constituents about his office’s work and showcase areas where they have saved Iowa taxpayers money by rooting out misuse of public funds and implementing the Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) program. The Townhall Tour takes Sand next to Harlan in Shelby County, where he will give a similar presentation from 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Potters Park. Sand is in Audubon at Albert the Bull Park from 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and finishes the day in Atlantic at Atlantic City Park from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Each town hall is open for the public to attend.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Cooling Stations Open in Cass County

(Cass Co.) With excessive heat expected to persist through this workweek, facilities in Cass County have opened their doors to people who need a break from the extreme heat. In Atlantic, the Nishna Valley YMCA at 1100 Maple Street is open from 4:30am to 8:30pm Monday thru Thursday and 4:30am to 6:30pm on Friday. Libraries throughout Cass County will also be available as cooling stations during their regular operating hours.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Griswold School Board Reviews and Changes a Few Board Policies

(Griswold) The Griswold School Board on Monday passed the first reading of a handful of board policies. Superintendent of Dave Henrichs says one change removes the deadline date for open enrollment. Henrichs says another change is for administering medicine. Additionally, the school board reviewed two policies regarding transportation. The policy...
GRISWOLD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Winona Lutz Obituary

Winona May Lutz, age 78, of Adair, IA, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines, IA. Funeral services are pending with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Adair, IA.
ADAIR, IA
Western Iowa Today

SHIFT ATL Fundraiser in Downtown Atlantic

(Atlantic) SHIFT ATL hosted their second annual major fundraiser on Saturday on 14 East 4th Street in downtown Atlantic in front of the initial renovation. The Telegraph Building, the group’s inaugural project, started in 2020. SHIFT ATL President Jessie Shiels addressing the large gathering, said the project included demolition,...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 32-year-old Jessica Ethen, of Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday on a Mills County warrant for Harassment 3rd Offense. Bond was set at $300 cash only. Daniel Shipley, 46, of Glenwood, was arrested Tuesday for Theft 5th Degree. Bond was set at $300 cash or surety.
GLENWOOD, IA
KETV.com

Semi-truck fire closes Interstate 80 eastbound into Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A semi-truck fire closed Interstate 80 eastbound into Council Bluffs on Wednesday morning, according to authorities. All lanes on I-80 eastbound have reopened, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. There are no injuries from the fire, which happened on Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs,...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
