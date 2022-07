We’re looking for a new teammate here at the radio station. Our business continues to grow, and we need someone to help keep up with the demand!. This full-time sales and marketing position will give you the opportunity to work with current and future clients by creating marketing and promotional advertising by helping them grow their businesses. We have a talented team who create award-winning radio and digital content, and we want you to be a part of the team!

SALIDA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO