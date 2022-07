The following is a press release from The Salvation Army Texas South Plains:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — With temperatures soaring, The Salvation Army will be operating a Cooling Station for the general public tomorrow (Tuesday, July 19) at its Family Services facility at the corner of 17th Street and Avenue J in Lubbock. The station will be offering water, hydration and cool treats to help people enjoy a brief respite from the extreme temperatures. The station will operate from 9am-4pm tomorrow (July 18th) and people can walk-in or drive-thru and then be on their way. We’ll also be deploying our Pop Drop truck on Wednesday to a yet-to-be-determined stationary location to distribute freeze pops (check our Facebook page tomorrow for an exact location for Wednesday’s Pop Drop truck).

