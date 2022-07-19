ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stylist wife of retired NFL QB Cade McNown is slapped with 500 hours of community service for stealing designer purses, clothing and jewelry from Sumner Redstone's girlfriend

By Kayla Brantley For Dailymail.com
 1 day ago
Christina McNown, 50, pleaded no contest and was hit with 500 hours of community service on Monday 

The wife of retired Chicago Bears quarterback Cade McNown has been slapped with 500 hours of community service after being charged for stealing luxury goods from the former girlfriend of late billionaire Sumner Redstone.

Christina McNown, a self-described stylist and image consultant, was arrested in October and charged with four counts of felony grand theft for allegedly stealing luxury purses, clothing and jewelry from her employer, philanthropist Sydney Holland, 50.

The goods totaled 'hundreds of thousands of dollars' in value, Holland claimed.

On Monday, Christina, 50, pleaded no contest and got 500 hours of community service, which she'll complete within the next year along with a theft course, according to TMZ.

Sydney Holland accused Christina McNown of stealing luxury items from her. Holland grew to fame while dating billionaire Sumner Redstone before the couple split in 2015 amid reports that she had cheated on him. He died in 2020 at the age of 97
Christina, 50, was charged with four counts of felony grand theft for stealing luxury items from Holland. Christina is the wife of retired Bears QB Cade McNown
Holland, who split from Sumner Redstone prior to his death in 2020, began noticing that personal belongings went missing over a period of months

Holland, who split from Sumner Redstone prior to his death in 2020, began noticing that personal belongings went missing over a period of months and eventually saw a few of her items for sale online, she claimed.

Holland's attorney, Karen Sosa said, 'With her plea today, Ms. McNown is being held responsible for her numerous thefts from Ms. Holland, which cost Ms. Holland hundreds of thousands of dollars, not to mention the loss of irreplaceable items with sentimental value.

'We hope Ms. McNown reflects on her behavior and does not repeat these crimes in the future.'

According to LA County Superior Court records, Christina Brascia McNown was arrested on four counts of grand theft and posted bail on October 21.

According to a 2013 article by The Hollywood Reporter, Christina McNown is the daughter of 'White Christmas' dancer, John Brascia.

In California, grand theft is defined as theft of any goods or services valued at more than $950.

It is punishable by up to three years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Cade McNown was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 1998 while earning all-American honors at UCLA. He was later picked in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Bears, but struggled as a professional and was out of the league following the 2002 season
Christina, a self-described stylist and image consultant, worked for Holland and was arrested in October for stealing luxury goods from her employer
 Christina and Cade McNown, 45, have four children together. He earned a little more than $7million over his four-year NFL career, according to Spotrac.com

Christina and Cade McNown, 45, have four children together.

Cade was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 1998 while earning all-American honors at UCLA.

He was later picked in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft by the Bears, but struggled as a professional and was out of the league following the 2002 season.

Cade currently works for Kayne Capital, an investment firm, according to the company website.

He earned a little more than $7million over his four-year NFL career, according to Spotrac.com.

Holland grew to fame while dating Redstone before the couple split in 2015, amid reports that she'd cheated on the billionaire.

He died in 2020 at the age of 97 and excluded Holland from his trust.

The media mogul, who built the ViacomCBS empire, left behind an estimated $3billion fortune.

