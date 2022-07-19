ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Has Belichick Finally Drafted a Productive WR in Patriots' Rookie Thornton?

By Mike D'Abate
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47klwc_0gkvvL4200

FOXBORO — The football prowess of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick requires no embellishment.

His enshrinement in Canton became a mere formality long ago. The sustained success with which he has guided the Patriots over the past two-plus decades remains his greatest mystique. Whether he is praised as a ‘defensive genius’ or playfully mocked as a ‘diabolical manipulator,’ Belichick has reached the top of the coaching plateau for one, simple reason. He has always done what he believes to be in the best interest for the football team

However, there have been times in which his judgment has led to less-than-favorable results. From an infamous failed conversion on 4th-and-2 in Indianapolis to benching cornerback Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl LII, evidence does exist to remind us that Belichick may be incredibly impressive, but not infallible.

Perhaps the most significant blemish on an otherwise impeccable resume is Belichick’s record when drafting prospects at wide receiver. Despite some impressive line items on the list of Belichickian draftees at wideout [Deion Branch and David Givens in 2022, Julian Edelman in 2009], the Pats head coach has a rather dismal record when selecting wideouts since 2010.

2010 — 3rd Round — Taylor Price

2012 — 7th Round — Jeremy Ebert

2013 — 2nd Round — Aaron Dobson

2014 — 7th Round — Jeremy Gallon

2016 — 4th Round — Malcolm Mitchell

2016 — 7th Round — Devin Lucien

2018 — 6th Round — Braxton Berrios

2019 — 1st Round — N’Keal Harry

2021 — 7th Round — Tre Nixon

Of the nine names listed above, few have tasted even the slightest success in a Patriots uniform. Former Ohio University standout Taylor Price 2010 finished his NFL career with only 80 yards receiving on five catches. Marshall receiver Aaron Dobson showed some promise in his rookie season by catching 37 balls for over 500 yards. After dealing with a variety of injuries, as well as struggling with drops, the Patriots would go on to cut him before his fourth year.

Marshall arguably heads the list of those who might fall into the ‘what might have been’ category. The Georgia product finished his rookie season with 32 receptions for 401 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games and six starts. He played an integral role in helping New England to a victory in Super Bowl LI. In the game, he caught six passes for 70 yards as the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in overtime by a score of 34-28. Mitchell caught all five targets from Tom Brady in the pivotal fourth quarter, and converted four of those five receptions into first downs. Unfortunately, injuries derailed the remainder of his career; ultimately forcing his retirement in 2019.

Still, Belichick’s most prominent swing-and-miss came in the form of the recently-jettisoned N’Keal Harry, who was recently traded to the Chicago Bears. Harry joined the Patriots at 32 overall in the 2019 NFL draft. He was the first wide receiver selected by New England in the first round since 2000. Despite the high expectations surrounding his arrival in the league, Harry had little impact over his first three seasons. Hampered by injuries during his first two years with the Pats, he has appeared in only 35 of a possible 50 games, including two playoff contests. Throughout the course of his Patriots tenure, he caught only 59 combined passes for 619 yards and four touchdowns. Harry also carried the football eight times for 56 yards, never elevating himself into a starting role within the New England offense.

Despite the dismal nature of the Patriots’ recent wide receiver draft history, there is hope for redemption.

Enter Baylor wideout Tyquan Thornton.

When at his best, Thornton provides electric speed [having run a blazing 4.28 in the 40-yard-dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine], with an ability to run past any defender in his path. In conjunction with his speed, Thornton uses long strides to glide past defenders to create separation. As a result, he will provide quarterback Mac Jones with immediate value as a deep threat, and the type of receiver for which defenses will always have to account.

During his time at Baylor, Thornton served in the ‘X’ receiver role. It is anticipated that he will continue in the same capacity in New England, However, with the Patriots penchant for utilizing their receivers in multiple alignments, Thornton will unlikely be limited to one role. No matter where he may align on the field, the former Baylor Bear has the straight-line speed to take the top off of a defense — an ability which may make him a fan-favorite in New England in short order.

Though he may be characterized as a vertical speedster, Thornton is eager to demonstrate his ability to help New England’s receiving corps in numerous ways. Fortunately for the Patriots, he believes himself to be in the perfect place to cultivate that skillset.

Should Thornton realize his expectations, Belichick’s record of selecting future franchise wideouts may be viewed through a more positive lens. Still, it may take at least one or two more ‘hits’ among the misses to turn the tide in an otherwise impeccable record of Belichickian excellence.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Ex Tony Romo Sounds Off on Troy Aikman, Joe Buck & TV Money

FRISCO - Since its inception and first telecast on Sept. 21, 1970, Monday Night Football has televised more than 700 games to the viewing public. Those 50-plus seasons have had a number of celebrities appear during games, including Spiro Agnew, Placido Domingo, John Lennon, and yes, even Kermit the Frog. Presidents have also made appearances, including Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan (as then-governor of California), and Barack Obama.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Daughter Of NFL Legend Brett Favre

Brittany Favre, the daughter of Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre, is currently a contestant on ABC's Claim to Fame. On this Monday's episode, Favre revealed her identity. She also admit that she's a natural competitor like her father. "My dad and I are really close. I did inherit his...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

LeBron Has 2-Word Response To Teddy Bridgewater's Statement

Earlier this week, Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater called out his fellow peers to start acting like role models. "Tired of seeing football players portray this tough guy image or pretend he's gangsta," Bridgewater said. "You went to school, attended those classes, and some even got their college degree. Now you might have 1.5% of professional football players that's on that but the remaining 98.5% are only 'football tough.'
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Foxborough, MA
Football
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
State
Georgia State
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Once Told Jimmy Butler He Was An Idiot For Saying He Would Be A Better NFL Wide Receiver Than Demaryius Thomas And Antonio Brown

The NBA and NFL are often considered to be the pinnacle of athleticism. While bigger players that have a bit of extra height and size thrive in the NBA, the NFL boasts some of the strongest and freakishly fast players in organized team sports. Thanks to the popularity of both sports, though, star athletes, when they are younger, end up playing both before picking the one they are better at.
NBA
BucsGameday

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek does not think his second retirement is permanent

Right before performing at a runway show at the W South Beach in Miami, Camille Kostek gave an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to comment on her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski's, recent retirement from the NFL. In a recent interview with Mike Reiss, Gronk was pretty adamant that he would not be returning to the football field even if a longtime teammate and best friend, Tom Brady, came calling.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Deion Branch
Person
David Givens
Person
Malcolm Mitchell
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Randall Cunningham Steps Down From Job

On Wednesday afternoon, a former NFL quarterback stepped down from his role with the Las Vegas Raiders. In a statement posted to Facebook, Randall Cunningham stepped down as the team's chaplain after two seasons. Although he never played for the organization, he played at UNLV and became a minister in the city after his playing career ended.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Getting Praised For His Salary Decision

Deion Sanders is investing his own money into improving Jackson State's football facilities. The head coach announced on Instagram, via the Clarion Ledger, that he will donate half of his $300,000 annual salary to complete the program's renovations. He hopes to have the updated facilities ready by Aug. 4, a month before the team's season-opener against Florida A&M.
JACKSON, NJ
ClutchPoints

2 best trade destinations for Jimmy Garoppolo as 2022 NFL training camp gets underway

With training camp just around the corner for veterans, one question still remains unanswered: where will Jimmy Garoppolo play in 2022?. There have been rumors about the quarterback’s future since the start of last season, and, as of now, the San Francisco 49ers still do not have a solution. Regarding their own quarterback department, the 2021 No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance seems destined to have his breakout season after only featuring in six games in his rookie year and starting just two of them.
SANTA CLARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lii#American Football#Belichickian#3rd Round#2nd Round#4th Round#6th Round
Popculture

NFL Wide Receiver Announces Retirement at 27 Years Old

A veteran NFL wide receiver is ready to move on. Ryan Switzer, 27, announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday after spending five seasons in the league. In his career, Switzer spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. Switzer said he plans to be a coach now that his playing days are over.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson Video

Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson might be known for their football coverage, but their golf games aren't bad, either. The popular NFL reporters and podcast co-hosts were recently on vacation together. Andrews and Thompson showed off their driving skills on the golf course. NFL fans were impressed. "This is awesome!!"...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos fans love Russell Wilson's new cleats

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is hosting teammates at his home in California this week for pre-training camp workouts and passing sessions. On Sunday evening, he posted some highlights on social media from his work with wide receivers Tim Patrick and Tyrie Cleveland. Broncos fans are of course happy to see the star QB getting on the same page with his WRs, but it was Wilson’s new cleats that really got fans talking.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Why Tom Brady Was Spotted Wearing A Patriots Shirt

Tom Brady recently posted a picture to his social-media channels that left NFL fans puzzled. The picture includes himself, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola donning New England Patriots apparel, despite the fact none of them play for the AFC East franchise anymore. Could a reunion be in the...
NFL
Patriot Country

Patriot Country

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotCountry is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

 https://www.si.com/nfl/patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy