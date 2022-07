If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. After her sudden passing last week, Ivana Trump’s funeral was held at 1:30 PM on July 20 on the Upper East Side, where she lived for most of her life. Many of her beloved friends and family from around the world tearfully came to give their condolences at the historic Manhattan St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO