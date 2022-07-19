My Wish: 12-year-old gets unique experience with Patrick Mahomes

FILE – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes takes a snap during drills at the NFL football team’s mandatory minicamp Tuesday, June 14,… Read More

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes helped a 12-year-old’s dream come true on ESPN’s “My Wish.”

The series returned after a two-year hiatus and helps grant the wishes of kids with critical illnesses.

Myke Eilers was born with pulmonary stenosis, the narrowing of the pulmonary valve, and underwent two open-heart surgeries.

She now plays quarterback for her flag football team in Yorba Linda, California.

Eilers’ wish was to meet Mahomes, but has even bigger dreams. She wants to become the first woman to play quarterback in the NFL.

The Chiefs flew Eilers and her family to Kansas City for a coaching session at the Chiefs’ training facility with Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

Before heading to the field, she was given her own locker next to Mahomes, along with a custom jersey and Chiefs gear.

On the field, she was given the unique opportunity to throw a ball to Kelce while Mahomes defended his favorite target.

After the training session, Eilers sat with Mahomes to watch film, including the game winning touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round.

How did you feel when you scored the touchdown?

"I was almost in shock. I just ran to Travis and just hugged him like, 'Man, I love you. We'll have this forever.'"