Swissvale, PA

Rocks thrown through home windows in Swissvale; police asking for residents to check cameras

By Liz Kilmer, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0EKY_0gkvuR9N00

SWISSVALE, Pa. — Police in Swissvale are investigating multiple reports of rocks being thrown through home windows.

“Absolutely scared the heck out of me,” said Pat Connelly.

Connelly had just hosted a group of friends at her Swissvale home on Saturday, July 9. Soon after they had left, around 10:30 p.m., she heard a loud crash.

“I looked out immediately. I saw nothing, no car, no kids, but what a mess — oh my God, glass everywhere.”

The large rock had flown through her front window, right where one of her guests had been sitting.

“Right in the back of the head, it would have got her,” Connelly said. “And it was whaled, it wasn’t just thrown.”

According to Swissvale police, Connelly’s case is just one in a “recent string of criminal mischief to homes in the area of Dickson School,” according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Channel 11 saw other homes with window damage. One victim, a 93-year-old, told us she was asleep when a rock was launched into her living room on July 8.

The impact knocked over a lamp she’s had for decades, and sent glass shooting across the first floor.

“If I was sitting in that chair [by the window], which is where I sit, I’d have had 99 Band-Aids on me,” said the woman, asking to remain anonymous. “They could really kill someone doing this. I don’t know what fun they get out of it.”

That woman said she called her insurance company, but with the ongoing supply and labor challenges, it could take nearly 10 weeks before repairs are made.

She said she plans to also have surveillance cameras installed.

Both of the women who shared their stories with Channel 11 said that the neighborhood is typically quiet and safe. Both have lived in their homes since they were built, and never faced criminal mischief like this before.

“Broken windows can be fixed. It’s going to be fixed, but now, when I go to bed at night, I’m like ‘is that a sound? Did I hear something?’ I’m afraid it’s gonna happen again.”

According to police, the incidents have been occurring between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Residents are asked to check their surveillance cameras to see if they’ve noticed anything suspicious in the area around those times.

Residents are further advised to call 911 if observing anything suspicious or concerning. Tips can also be submitted here: https://allegheny.crimewatchpa.com/swissvalepd/17386/report.

