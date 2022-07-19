ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Pet of the Day from FurKids Atlanta

fox5atlanta.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArington is a mixed breed who loves...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Eater

Welcome to Ask a Local, an Atlanta Neighborhood Dining Advice Column

Welcome to Ask a Local, dedicated to exploring various Atlanta neighborhoods through food with restaurant recommendations provided by the people who live and work there. Atlanta’s dining scene is diverse, constantly evolving, and often dominated by the buzz surrounding newer restaurants. Locals know where the best food is found within their neighborhoods and the restaurants, chefs, and pop-ups to know forming the culinary foundations for these areas.
ATLANTA, GA
Explore Atlanta

Buford Highway | Best Food in Atlanta, Georgia | International Restaurants Review

We visited the thriving southern city of Atlanta to discover what foods it had to offer. We visited Buford Highway and dined at Las Delicias de la Abuela, Sweet Hut, Quoc Huong, El Taco Veloz, Northern China Eatery, Yet Tuh, Mamak, and Matcha Cafe Maiko. It wasn't the glitz we were after. We knew that Anthony Bourdain asked famed southern chef Sean Brock, "What was the best thing about Atlanta?" And he quickly responded, “Buford Highway is pretty badass”. So, we headed to the eight-mile stretch of road that runs northeast from Atlanta to Doraville - a place where much of the world is well represented. It encompasses a c-note of international restaurants - many of which have gained high acclaim.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Rat infestation at Atlanta storage facility

A rat infestation at an Atlanta storage facility has many customers upset. They say the rats have damage or destroyed items they were storing. However, there are things consumers can do to help prevent such things.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Metro Atlanta shelters waive adoption fees, amid overcrowding struggle

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Lifeline Animal Project is hosting free pet adoptions from July 22 to 24, to help with overcrowding at shelters in Fulton and DeKalb counties. According to a news release during the month of June, a total of 1,100 animals entered the shelters in both counties. Only 425 were adopted.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: July 21–24

When: July 23–31 Where: Atlantic Station. Details: The top tennis players in the world arrive this weekend for the Atlanta Open, once again hosted at Atlantic Station. Tickets are available from individual sessions to weeklong passes that include food and drink as you watch. When: July 23 from 11...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Hot dog restaurant 'relishes' the attention of Halcyon patrons

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - You know what they say: there’s a day for everything. And in case your calendar doesn’t reflect it, today is National Hot Dog Day! So, what better way to celebrate than stopping by a restaurant with a menu specifically built around the classic ballpark favorite?
ATLANTA, GA
bigrapidsnews.com

10 iconic filming locations in Atlanta

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster researched filming locations in Atlanta and highlighted 10 places (addresses included) across the city from famous movies you can visit on a cinematic pilgrimage.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 spots to find the best barbecue around Atlanta

Atlanta’s barbecue scene is distinct in that it has been influenced by cultures and cuisines from around the world while combined with the unique southern charm of Georgia. From traditional barbecue sandwiches and smoked meat plates to modern and fusion barbecue delights, Atlanta’s grill skill is something to be proud of. Without further ado, let’s “meat” some of the top spots for barbecue in Atlanta:
ATLANTA, GA
Thrillist

7 Reasons to Drive to Madison, Georgia

Gas prices are finally starting to go down a bit, so now is the perfect time to go on a mini road trip. While we can’t stress just how much we love Atlanta, it doesn’t hurt to get out of the city and explore the rest of Georgia every once in a while, whether that means heading north for Blue Ridge or Helen or hitting 85 South to visit LaGrange. On the off-chance that you’ve already heeded our advice and hit all of those places, don’t worry because we’ve got another low-key destination ready for you: Madison, Georgia.
MADISON, GA
atlantafi.com

The Hall At Ashford Opening This Fall In Dunwoody

Atlanta’s place as a mecca of black-owned food spaces continues to grow across the metro area. Next up is The Hall at Ashford Lane, a food hall, planned for Dunwoody. Ashford Lane is a new mixed-use complex that will feature restaurants, retail, offices and residences all at its Perimeter Place location. JLL, a real estate company, is heading the design.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Free Food Commune helping struggling Georgia families put food on table

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With inflation now reported at 9.1% in June, many Georgia families are stretching just to pay for groceries. A community program that saves and re-distributes food in metro Atlanta is stepping up to meet the demand for affordable food. “While the other agencies are feeding the...
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

This Beloved ATL Breakfast Staple Is About To Open Another Location In Trilith

An Atlanta institution in unsurprisingly expanding to the ever-growing and thriving community of Trilith. Thumbs Up Diner, hailed as one of Georgia’s top breakfast and lunch spots, is preparing to win raves from the creative community surrounding one of the largest purpose-built television and film studios in North America.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Arthritis & Rheumatology of Georgia

For over 40 years, Arthritis & Rheumatology of Georgia has been committed to providing the highest standard of care to our patients in an atmosphere of professionalism, compassion, and caring. We are honored to be part of Atlanta’s Top Doctors. ARG physicians are double board certified in rheumatology and internal medicine. Our providers have extensive experience in the diagnoses and management of connective tissue diseases. We offer an array of services that support the treatment of our patients, including a newly renovated in-house infusion suite, laboratory services, and ultrasonography. Our infusion nurses and administrative staff are dedicated to delivering exceptional service. We assist patients with insurance prior authorizations, pharmaceutical benefit programs, and provide insight to your healthcare choices and costs. Conveniently located in the Northside Doctors Centre, our office is pleased to offer in-person and telemedicine appointments. Our mission is to help our patients recapture their lifestyle, and we look forward to serving your healthcare needs.
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Gloria Skeen Cornell, founder of no-kill cat shelter, dies at 76

A Cobb County woman who broke new ground for animal rescue organizations locally has died. The Good Mews Animal Foundation announced that Gloria Skeen Cornell passed away July 11 at age 76. The non-profit rescue begun in Cornell’s home in 1988 was the first cage-free, no-kill cat shelter in metro Atlanta.
COBB COUNTY, GA

