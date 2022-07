The Huron-Clinton Metroparks are searching for social media savvy members of their 5-county region to join a new team of social media ambassadors. The Metroparks Ambassadors will be creating and sharing social media content with their followers and fans and will receive exclusive benefits in return. The Metroparks are searching for both people who consider themselves established influencers as well as those who are still figuring it out but have the potential to reach into the social feeds of community members.

CLINTON, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO