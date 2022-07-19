ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Learn about downtown architecture at the Davenport Public Library

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49qkwL_0gkvtQIr00

Learn more about the architectural styles of downtown Davenport and the stories behind them from the Davenport Public Library. The Library is hosting a program with architectural historian and guide Ellen Shapley on Thursday, July 28 at 5 p.m. at the Library’s Main branch, located at 321 N. Main Street. Shapley will lead visitors on a walkabout around downtown Davenport to see the old, the new and the rehabbed in an outdoor gallery of architectural designs. Learn about two centuries of artistic and historical trends that influenced the local and world-renowned architects who shaped our cities.

This event will start at The Library’s Main and people are asked to meet near the hold shelf. The walking tour will run for about 2 hours. Please wear comfortable shoes and clothing appropriate for walking. This program is offered in partnership with the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center of the Davenport Public Library and the City of Davenport’s Historic Preservation Commission. Learn more by clicking here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Local 4 WHBF

Hoverally 2022 floats into Muscatine

An armada of hovercraft will be on the Mississippi River and on the Muscatine riverfront this weekend as the Hoverclub of America holds Hoverally 2022 at Riverside Park, 101 W. Mississippi Drive in Muscatine. The old boat launch on the downstream end of Riverside Park will be closed to public use Thursday, July 21 through […]
MUSCATINE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Make your tummy happy at Taste of Galesburg

Taste of Galesburg is bringing the tastiest smells in town to Simmons Street between Seminary and Prairie on Thursday, July 28 from 4-10:30 p.m. Visitors can sample food from over 20 area restaurants at the 36th annual event, enjoy the beer garden and listen to music on three stages. Jera & Carol Jean will perform from 4-6:30 p.m., as will the Hypotheticals. BBI will play from 6:30-10:30 p.m. There will be free children’s activities in the parking lot north of Simmons Street from 4-8 p.m., including a bouncy house and other inflatables, face painting and activities in the Discovery Depot.
GALESBURG, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Wild turtles creep into Davenport Public Library in July

Experts from the Wapsi River Environmental Center will be at the Davenport Public Library’s Fairmount Branch on Friday, July 29 with Wild Turtles of Iowa. Learn about native reptiles of Iowa in person, their habitats, ecology and how to prevent humans from impacting their lives using Leave No Trace Principles. This free program is geared […]
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Davenport, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Sports
Davenport, IA
Entertainment
City
Davenport, IA
Davenport, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Entertainment
Local 4 WHBF

Galesburg PD hosting National Night Out on August 2

The Galesburg Police Department is hosting the 2022 National Night Out for residents of the community on Tuesday, August 2 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Standish Park, 42 W. Tompkins Street. National Night Out is a community-building campaign hosted by police departments nationwide on the first Tuesday in...
GALESBURG, IL
QuadCities.com

Check Out the Catalina Wine Mixer in Bettendorf July 23

It’s time for the 4th annual CATALINA WINE MIXER at the Tangled Wood in Bettendorf!. You don’t want to miss the most prestigious event on of the year on Saturday, July 23. Beer & Wine tastings with musical styling provided by Howl at the Moon and our very own 80’s Joel Tribute band! Join us and we just may become best friends!
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

End of downtown one-ways near?

Davenport City Council members heard the latest push to convert a couple of one-ways into two-way streets at Tuesday night’s meeting. Public Works employees explained what it will take to make those changes to 3rd and 4th streets downtown. Representatives with the Downtown Davenport Partnership say the change would...
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Chalk Art Fest brings fine art to riverfront

Hundreds of Quad Citians spent a warm weekend along the Mississippi River at Schwiebert Park in Rock Island, enjoying colorful drawings by some of the area’s best artists at this year’s Chalk Art Fest. Live music, food trucks and activities like face painting and a bounce house made...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
Local 4 WHBF

Fun is no trivial matter at the Davenport Public Library

If you enjoy playing along with “Jeopardy” or consider yourself a source of all sorts of odd knowledge, then you’ll love Trivia Night at the Davenport Public Library! The Fairmount Branch is hosting a Trivia Night on Tuesday, July 19 starting at 6:30 p.m. Teams can have up to 8 members or challenge yourself by playing solo. Prizes will be awarded.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf celebrates babies born on 5/27/22

The U.S. Postal Service isn’t the only one that delivers to a beloved QC ZIP code, 52722. Staff from the city of Bettendorf and team members from UnityPoint Health – Trinity gathered Monday to celebrate families that welcomed babies on May 27, 2022, or 52722, the numbers of Bettendorf’s ZIP code.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Hundreds get out(houses) for Walcott Day

Hundreds ran home to celebrate Fields of Dreams during Walcott Day. The City of Walcott, founded in 1854, held its annual Walcott Day event July 16, and hundreds came out to enjoy games, food, a car and bike show, 5K run, music and activities for the whole family. A recent cornerstone of the yearly celebration is the outhouse races, open to teams of four from Walcott and surrounding communities.
WALCOTT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Local 4 WHBF

‘Mean Mary’ blazes into Ca d’Zan House Concerts

Mary James, more commonly known as “Mean Mary” will take the stage at Ca d’Zan House Concerts in Cambridge, IL on Friday, July 22. There will be a potluck dinner at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m. and is open to all ages. A $10-20 donation at the door is suggested and the […]
CAMBRIDGE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Kiwanis Club of Moline to hold 100 year club anniversary picnic

The Kiwanis Club of Moline will observe its 100th anniversary on Saturday, July 23 at Riverside Park East Shelter, Moline. Riverside Park is located at 3635 Fourth Avenue in Moline. The anniversary date is being observed two years, two months and 16 days after the actual club anniversary of May 7, 2020 due to COVID. The club was chartered on May 7, 1920.
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

1 By 1 Foundation supports inmates’ loved ones

Having a family member or friend who is incarcerated can be difficult but a new monthly support group in Rock Island is trying to make life easier for the ones left behind. The group is called 1 By 1 Foundation and its founder, Deacon Tim Granet, is inviting anyone who has a loved one behind […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

Visit Quad Cities Announces New Board Chairman

Visit Quad Cities announces its full slate of officers and board members for fiscal year 2022-2023. “I’m honored to serve as the next chairman of Visit Quad Cities and continue working alongside engaged community leaders to push the Quad Cities forward,” said Benjamin Leischner, A.A.E. “Dave and his team have made tremendous progress putting the Quad Cities on the map as a destination for tourism, conferences and major events. I believe the pathway between visitors and residents is directly connected when people visit our region and see how family-friendly and affordable it is. Whether you’re a young professional, family, or simply looking to make a change, experiencing what the QC has to offer is a great first step. I’m excited to see where our work takes us over the next year and continue working toward a bright future for the Quad Cities region.”
DAVENPORT, IA
Sioux City Journal

Humorous video by Moline retirement village goes viral

A humorous video produced by Overlook Village Senior Living, 941 6th St., Moline, has gone viral and produced an unlikely star as a result. Betty Loose, 93, a resident of Overlook Village, filmed the video in the bathroom of her residence where she is seen standing in front of her shower curtain.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

‘A match made in heaven’: Former Clinton church to house new brewery

Three vacant churches in Clinton will be resurrected by Great Revivalist Brew Lab (GRB) of Geneseo, to create Clinton’s first craft brewery. Owner Richard Schwab will renovate the building at 238 4th Avenue South (former Bethel AME Church) for the brewery, 311 S. 3rd Street would be used for a conference area/event space, and the exterior of 303-307 S. 3rd Street would be restored and the inside would provide storage. Schwab has said if they could obtain the alleyway, the brewery would have an entire compound.
CLINTON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Harvest a new crop this year—rainwater!

Ever watch the rain come down and wonder how much water is hitting your roof? According to the University of Arizona College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, a 1,000 square foot roof gets about 623 gallons of water for every inch of rain. Wouldn’t it be great to divert some of that water away from the sewers and to someplace where you could use it on your garden? With a rain barrel from River Action, you can start harvesting a new crop right away – rainwater!
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Davenport’s Truck-Eating Bridge Just Had Another Snack

Davenport's infamous truck-eating low clearance bridge has earned its nickname yet again. Every city has stuff it's known for and Davenport has the honor of being known for the truck-eating railroad bridge at 5th & Brady/Harrison. The flashing lights, the low clearance sign, none of it can curtail the trucks that the railroad bridge inevitably feasts on.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy