Ledyard, CT

Ledyard man arrested for threatening to stab a pregnant woman

By Samantha Stewart
 1 day ago

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ledyard police arrested a man following a domestic incident where he allegedly tried to stab a pregnant woman while intoxicated.

Officers responded to the domestic call on Flintlock Road early Tuesday morning. Once at the scene, officers said they realized that Cameron Wilder, 29, was inebriated. Wilder had also allegedly threatened to stab a pregnant victim with a knife.

Man arrested after pointing gun at people who didn’t thank him for holding door

Wilder was arrested shortly after and was transported to the Ledyard Police Department. He has been charged with threatening in the second degree and disorderly conduct, according to police reports.

Police have not identified the nature of the relationship Wilder had with the victim at this time.

He is currently being held on a $15,000 surety bond and is expected in court later in the morning on Tuesday.

#Police#Violent Crime
WTNH

WTNH

ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

