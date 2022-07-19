ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha Co. shelter full after police seize 22 dogs from Belle

By Amanda Barber
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
BELLE, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) and Belle Police Department seized 22 dogs from a home on Tuesday.

The KCHA says the seizure was recommended after Belle PD responded to a call at the home for a family member.

The owner agreed to fully surrender the dogs, allowing the KCHA to provide quality care for them.

Belle PD tells 13 News that the owner with 22 dogs “had more than [they] could handle.” Police say the dogs were fed, watered, and cared for.

There will be no neglect charges filed.

Taking in the dogs puts the shelter’s kennel back to maximum capacity, the KCHA says. They are asking the community to donate, foster, and adopt.

Items the shelter currently needs include:

  • Purina Dog Chow
  • Wet dog food
  • Paper towels
  • Used collars and leashes
VIDEO: National Guard Sgt. reunited with dog lost in WV for over a month

The KCHA says the 22 dogs will be made available for adoption once deemed appropriate based on their individual needs. Adoption processes may take longer if the dog needs medical treatment.

Until July 31, all adult dog adoption fees are $25 (and sometimes $0) thanks to the #EmptyTheShelters campaign through BISSELL Pet Foundation and Cathy Bissell.

To view the KCHA’s adoptable animals, visit their website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

