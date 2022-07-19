ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tolland, CT

Tolland Democrats’ pride sign vandalized

By Matthew Verrilli / Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago
This pride sign in Tolland was vandalized Sunday. Matthew Verrilli / Journal Inquirer

TOLLAND — A sign for the Tolland Democrats featuring a Pride flag was vandalized Sunday, upsetting town officials who say such behavior cannot be condoned.

The sign near the on-ramp and off-ramp for Exit 68 was covered in red spray paint.

