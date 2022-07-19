ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Union, PA

Argument over McDonald’s leads to charges for Mount Union man, police report

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uFhLR_0gkvs0if00

MOUNT UNION, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Mount Union man is facing charges after an alleged argument over going to McDonald’s led to him being accused of strangling a woman, according to court documents.

Mount Union police were dispatched to Taylor Apartments Monday, July 18 at around 6:17 p.m. after 9-1-1 reported an open call where they could hear a woman sounding upset and like a disturbance was taking place.

Chester Heck III (Huntingdon County Prison)

Police arrived to find witnesses directing them to an apartment where 32-year-old Chester Heck III was living. According to the complaint, officers went to the apartment and could hear a woman ask “why didn’t you just kill me” before hearing a man reply “because I have a daughter.”

‘I’ll kill you:’ Mount Union man accused of attacking another with a knife

After knocking on the door, police spoke with Heck who claimed the woman in the apartment slipped and fell. Heck and the woman were then separated and the woman alleged to police that Heck was drinking all day and wanted to take her car to go to McDonald’s but she said no.

She told police that she was in the kitchen when Heck came in and wrapped his hands around her throat and started banging her head against the front door. She claimed to police that she passed out and when she came to, Heck started to punch her in the side of the face.

Police noted in the complaint that they observed redness and bruising around the woman’s neck and on her face.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Heck was taken into custody and placed in Huntingdon County Prison on $50,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 27.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Former PA police chief charged in theft of federal evidence

ELIZABETH, Pa. (AP) — A former police chief in Pennsylvania who was sentenced to probation in state court after admitting to stealing from the police evidence room. Thousands of small bags of heroin and fentanyl were taken from his department’s evidence room. The former chief has been indicted on federal charges. Timothy Butler Jr., 45, […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Duo busted with bundles of heroin in Altoona, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon duo was busted with bundles of heroin in Altoona just days after the alleged supplier for one of them was arrested. Altoona police arrested 24-year-old Noah Hess and 22-year-old Mackenzie Chaney after both came into the city June 10, reportedly to deal heroin with an informant. According to police, […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntingdon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Huntingdon County, PA
Huntingdon County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Mount Union, PA
City
Mcdonald, PA
WTAJ

Couple accused of stealing nearly $1M from stepmother

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Newry couple has been arrested after being accused of taking nearly $1,000,000 from their stepmother and also selling her home right out from underneath her. David Dickman, 45, and Melissa Dickman, 44, are facing multiple felony charges including theft and endangering the welfare of a dependent after being accused […]
NEWRY, PA
WTAJ

‘It’s not us:’ Police warn of ‘fake trooper’ scam

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are warning residents of a “fake trooper” scam that has been going around the area. Troopers said that people are being called by scammers who make it look like they’re calling from a PSP station. They then use the name of a trooper from that station to […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Cops Shoot, Kill 15-Foot Snake Wrapped Around PA Man's Neck, Police Say

Authorities in Pennsylvania had to shoot and kill a snake that was wrapped around a Lehigh County man's neck in order to free him, they said. Cops responding to a report of a cardiac arrest found an unresponsive 28-year-old man lying on the floor of a home on the 1400 block of Church Street in Fogelsville with a snake — estimated to be at least 15 feet long — wrapped around his neck around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, Upper Macungie police said.
FOGELSVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
abc27.com

Chambersburg Orbeez/BB shooter wanted

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chambersburg Police are looking for the people responsible for shooting BB and/or Orbeez guns at drivers. Police say on July 16 they received a report of suspects inside a Toyota Corolla shooting BBs and/or Orbeez on S. Federal Street. Police say a brown Acura with other occupants inside were also shooting back.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Thief steals 500 gallons of gas in Lancaster County

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are looking for someone who stole 500 gallons of gas. The West Lampeter Township Police Department says the fuel theft occurred on July 14 around 2 a.m. The suspects in the pictured white van arrived at Liberty gas station on Willow Street Pike and bypassed the security system on the fuel pumps.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man charged with slapping child, hitting woman

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was charged after a woman said he hit her and a two-year-old child. Trey Greene, 23, was arrested on Friday, July 15 after he had an argument with the woman at a home along Beech Avenue, according to Altoona police. An older child in the home told police Greene slapped the two-year-old toddler twice prior to the argument for not lying down.
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

Altoona woman racks up charges after assaulting officers, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is facing charges after drugs were found in her bag and then doubling down to assault police while in a holding cell, officers report. Juliet Hampton, 35, was found outside of the UPMC Altoona emergency department yelling and arguing with a man at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, July […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

U-Haul crash leads to DUI arrest for Altoona man, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after reportedly crashing a U-Haul into another car, fleeing, and being found with open cans of Mike’s Hard alcoholic beverages. According to Altoona Police, they were called about a man in a U-Haul hitting the back of someone’s car and then fleeing the scene just […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Heroin, meth, more found in Blair County drug bust

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A large amount of drugs are off the streets of Logan Township following an early morning drug bust. On Tuesday, July 19 at around 2:30 a.m. a vehicle was spotted by a Logan Patrol officer. The officer noted that it was in a suspicious location and continued to check out […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One arrested after weekend stabbing in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested after a number of witnesses told police he stabbed another man over the weekend in the city. Police arrested 39-year-old Gordon Perry after they were called to a stabbing on the 1800 block of Pleasant Valley Blvd. at around 5 a.m. July 17. When police arrived, […]
ALTOONA, PA
abc23.com

Slippy Murder Case Closed

On Tuesday, Investigators officially announced the closure of the fatal stabbing case of 27-year-old Tyler Slippy. Nearly 2 years ago, Slippy was found stabbed to death in his Hollidaysburg apartment in November of 2020. The man who killed Slippy — identified as “Kenneth Kim” — took his own life later that year on Christmas Eve after fleeing from Police. Investigators say Kim confessed to a friend that he killed Slippy over a romantic rivalry.
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy