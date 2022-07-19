ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Windsor, CT

Murphy taps energy firm as innovator of the month

By Joseph Villanova
SOUTH WINDSOR — Enviro Power, a local energy technology company, has caught the attention of U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, who named the firm his innovator of the month for June.

Murphy said that Enviro Power would provide homes with affordable, reliable, and environmentally friendly heating with a system that generates electricity at close to zero cost.

