Murphy taps energy firm as innovator of the month

Manchester closed three elementary schools in marginalized communities since 2012 and is now looking to reuse these buildings: Nathan Hale, Washington, and Robertson. Nathan Hale was the first to close in 2012, which was a huge disservice to the East Side neighborhood. Several years ago, Odyssey Community School approached the town with a plan to renovate the building and use it as a school giving priority enrollment to the neighborhood children. They also offered to open up the building on nights, weekends and during the summer months for community use plus they would pay rent to the town. This plan is a win-win for everyone. Unfortunately this plan was put on the back burner, a second disservice to the East Side. Odyssey Community School is still very interested in working with the town to make this happen. I urge you to contact our town Board of Directors in support of the Odyssey Community School proposal for the following reasons:

MANCHESTER, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO