New attorney joins Scottsdale based Rose Law Group

Scottsdale-based Rose Law Group announced the hire of experienced and seasoned attorney Shelton “Tony” Freeman.

With more than 38 years in the legal field, Freeman brings a diverse background handling a wide range of cases including real estate and business transactions to cannabis, business litigation, bankruptcy and complex workouts, according to a press release.

Freeman works closely with businesses and individuals to assure clients benefit from his passion for analyzing complicated situations and developing creative and strategic business approaches to disputes.

From simple transactions to complicated legal matters Freeman’s winning spirit saves clients time and money.

He has consistently earned the Martindale-Hubbell highest AV Preeminent peer rating, achieved by only a small percentage of attorneys, a designation trusted worldwide by users and referrers of legal services.

“The synergy with Rose Law Group from our shared philosophy about only providing exceptional client service to our complimentary practice areas including cannabis, transactions, bankruptcy and workouts plus business litigation made this the perfect fit. We are so excited to have Tony and his team become members of our dynamic team” Jordan Rose, founder and president of Rose Law Group, stated in the release.

Over the years the experienced attorney has used his expertise to win for clients in situations as diverse as a multi-generational family office with investments in real estate, agriculture, and other areas; litigation of contract rights and estate planning; a real estate brokerage with offices throughout the state with contract and compliance issues; large cannabis companies transactional and litigation issues, and a multi-tiered organization with controlling interests in other companies in multiple states to address acquisitions, disputes, and litigation, the release stated.

When he’s not solving complex legal issues, Freeman is an avid nature photographer and supporter of the arts. His love of the outdoors also includes competing in triathlons, including completing the Arizona Ironman, according to the release,

As part of the move to Rose Law Group, Freeman also brings with him senior counsel, Kim Hearn as a paralegal, and Summer Haws as project manager/paralegal/file manager.

Both bring experience, talent and tenure to Rose Law Group, the release stated.

Hearn has been a litigation paralegal since 1990 and is advanced certified through the National Association of Legal Assistants in trial practice, e-discovery and business organization.

She has had the opportunity to work in a diverse array of areas of litigation including commercial litigation, medical malpractice, personal injury and insurance bad faith, and additionally served on the Arizona Paralegal Association board of directors in many capacities, including president, for 11 years.

In her free time, Hearn enjoys spending time with her family and friends, practicing yoga, biking, hiking, traveling and cooking, according to the release.

Similarly, Haws joined Rose Law Group with more than 15 years of experience in administration, office management, accounting and project management, with over 8 years being in the legal field.

Haws enjoys spending time with her husband and three children, staying active by doing CrossFit, hiking, mountain biking and paddle boarding in her free time, the release explained.

All three are incredibly excited to join the constantly growing team at Rose Law Group.

These significant moves in an incredibly vital field of law demonstrate yet again why Rose Law Group remains one of the best calls clients can make when they need resolution to complex and difficult problems, the release stated.

For more information on Rose Law Group, visit www.roselawgroup.com.