Jacksonville, FL

Madden Releases 2023 Ratings for Jaguars Wide Receivers, Tight Ends

By John Shipley
 2 days ago
The Madden NFL 2023 ratings are slowly pouring out, giving fans a chance to examine and debate what the game got right -- and what it got wrong -- with their favorite teams.

With EA Sports releasing new position groups ratings before the launch date of the game, we get a chance to examine how teams will stack up on the NFL's premier video game ahead of its release.

The latest ratings to be released are for wide receivers and tight ends; two position groups that have a lot of attention drawn to them in Jacksonville in 2022.

"Well, think every position is a priority. But for us, looking at where we currently stand and where we are, you know that was an area that we wanted to address," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said about the wide receiver position in March after the Jaguars signed Christian Kirk and Zay Jones in free agency.

"And so, receiver happened to be kind of the top of the list, you know, for us. And again, as Trent mentioned, you know, it's the evaluation process to and getting in here with the coaching staff and with the personnel department and really, you know, narrowing our search down, you know, to the list that we had. And we're excited."

So, what does Madden '23 think of the Jaguars receivers and tight ends?

  • Marvin Jones: 82
  • Christian Kirk: 81
  • Evan Engram: 81
  • Laviska Shenault: 77
  • Zay Jones: 75
  • Jamal Agnew: 74
  • Dan Arnold: 72
  • Chris Manhertz: 70
  • Laquon Treadwell: 70
  • Marvin Hall: 68
  • Luke Farrell: 62
  • Kevin Austin: 61
  • Jamal Agnew: 93
  • Christian Kirk: 91
  • Kevin Austin: 91
  • Marvin Hall: 90
  • Evan Engram: 88
  • Laviska Shenault: 88
  • Marvin Jones: 88
  • Laquon Treadwell: 85
  • Dan Arnold: 83
  • Chris Manhertz: 78
  • Luke Farrell: 78
  • Kevin Austin: 95
  • Christian Kirk: 93
  • Zay Jones: 93
  • Jamal Agnew: 92
  • Marvin Hall: 91
  • Evan Engram: 91
  • Laviska Shenault: 90
  • Marvin Jones: 90
  • Dan Arnold: 88
  • Laquon Treadwell: 87
  • Chris Manhertz: 83
  • Luke Farrell: 81
  • Kevin Austin: 91
  • Jamal Agnew: 90
  • Christian Kirk: 89
  • Laviska Shenault: 88
  • Evan Engram: 87
  • Marvin Jones: 87
  • Zay Jones: 87
  • Marvin Hall: 85
  • Dan Arnold: 84
  • Laquon Treadwell: 83
  • Chris Manhertz: 81
  • Luke Farrell: 79
  • Christian Kirk: 89
  • Marvin Jones: 89
  • Zay Jones: 88
  • Evan Engram: 85
  • Dan Arnold: 84
  • Laquon Treadwell: 83
  • Jamal Agnew: 81
  • Laviska Shenault: 78
  • Luke Farrell: 76
  • Marvin Hall: 75
  • Kevin Austin: 75
  • Chris Manhertz: 74

