ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers at Break: Three Decisions That Went Wrong

By Matthew Postins
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 1 day ago

Not every choice the Texas Rangers made in the first half of the 2022 season ended up going their way.

The Texas Rangers are 41-49 at the All-Star Break. The Rangers probably aren’t happy with their record being eight games under .500, and there have been some choices that have contributed to that point. Here are three decisions that have gone wrong for the Rangers so far.

Relying too much on young starting pitching

At some point, the Rangers have to start getting something out of their young starting pitching. If there’s any disappointment in the first half of the season, it’s that the starters OTHER than Martín Pérez and Jon Gray haven’t been consistent.

Taylor Hearn, Glenn Otto, Spencer Howard and Dane Dunning have had stretches where they’ve been effective. But in the last 4-6 weeks leading up to the All-Star Break, the group’s overall effectiveness has waned. Hearn was sent down to the Minors for two weeks as the team tried to squeeze through a four-man rotation on a long road trip with a strategic off-day. Otto was derailed by a stint on the COVID-19 list, but he’s clearly not all the way back. Dunning has been the group’s hard-luck starter, as he never seems to get the run support he needs. Howard was only recently called up after losing his spot in April due to a blister. His last start was solid.

The Rangers had hoped at least one of these pitchers would take a bigger step forward in the first half. The Rangers might have been better served grabbing one more veteran starter in free agency, or even taking someone like Garrett Richards or Matt Moore and putting them in the rotation.

Scroll to Continue

It’s clear the Rangers are going to stick with the youngsters in the second half. But it’s a decision that hasn’t been as effective as they would have hoped.

Not shutting down Mitch Garver sooner

Mitch Garver’s injury — a right elbow flexor injury — only kept him out of the lineup for about 10 days, but it was far more serious than one might have imagined from that description. When Garver returned, he couldn’t throw, which meant he couldn’t catch. The plan after the trade was for him to tandem with Jonah Heim. So while Heim took to the starting role in a big way, Garver could only bat .207/.298/.404/.702 with 10 home runs and 24 RBI. Garver called it a season in late June and underwent surgery, which he said was a requirement for him to be ready for opening day next season. So at some point, Garver was going to have to go under the knife if he wanted to continue his career. By keeping Garver on the roster for more than a month, the Rangers limited their roster flexibility, in essence having to carry three catchers, one of which couldn’t play the position. One could say that contributed to the next miscalculation on this list.

Releasing Matt Carpenter

The Rangers signed Matt Carpenter to a minor-league deal in March, but he didn’t make the opening-day roster. The Rangers sent him to Triple-A Round Rock and he put up above-average numbers — a .275 batting average with six home runs in just 21 games. The Rangers determined they didn’t have room for him and gave him his release. Carpenter then signed with the Yankees and entering the All-Star Break he broke a Yankees record for most home runs in a player's first 30 games (13) and became the first Yankees outfielder with seven RBI in a game against the Red Sox since Joe DiMaggio did in in 1940. Yeah, the Rangers, in hindsight, guessed wrong here. To be fair, he had slumped for two years before joining the organization. But, wow, those numbers would be useful now.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Wild Brawl At The MLB Home Run Derby Monday

Unfortunately, Juan Soto and Julio Rodriguez weren't the only ones swinging for the fences at Dodger Stadium on Monday night. On Tuesday, a video of two fans fighting surfaced on social media. Judging by their outfits, they were both Dodgers fans. This fight occurred in the left field bleachers at...
MLB
The Spun

Look: Celebrity Was Ejected From MLB All-Star Softball Game

The MLB celebrity All-Star Softball Game took place this past weekend. Amid the festivities, one celebrity earned the umpire's wrath and ultimately got ejected from the game. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Emmy winner Bryan Cranston was on the receiving end of a controversial strike that saw him called out. Cranston seemed to take issue with the call and started playing it up for the crowd.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Happy, TX
The Spun

Shohei Ohtani Makes Official All-Star Game Decision: Fans React

Shohei Ohtani is arguably the best pitcher in baseball right now. The two-way baseball superstar has won his last six starts on the mound, compiling 58 strikeouts during that span. Ohtani will display some of his skillset at the All-Star Game this week. Unfortunately, he won't be on the mound.
BASEBALL
The Spun

Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Kyle Schwarber During Home Run Derby

Kyle Schwarber's performance at Monday's Home Run Derby has fans questioning if he tried his best. Schwarber, who leads the NL with 29 home runs at the All-Star Break, was matched up with St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols in the first round of tonight's event. When Pujols hit just 13 homers, it looked like Schwarber would dispose of him easily to advance to the semifinals.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hearn
Person
Jon Gray
Person
Garrett Richards
Person
Joe Dimaggio
Person
Mitch Garver
Person
Spencer Howard
NBC Sports

Could Red Sox selling at trade deadline lead Cora, Devers to walk?

If the Boston Red Sox continue to struggle coming out of the MLB All-Star break, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom may decide it's best to trade a veteran player on an expiring contract ahead of the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline rather than acquiring talent to make a postseason push.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Trout makes big announcement about WBC

Mike Trout made a big announcement on Monday from the site of this year’s All-Star Game. Trout shared that he will be participating in the World Baseball Classic for the first time in his career. Not only that, but he will be the captain of the United States team.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Red Sox#The Texas Rangers
Yardbarker

Report: Yankees preparing to enter Juan Soto sweepstakes: ‘They offer whatever it takes’

It is not every day a generational talent hits the trade market, but one like Juan Soto is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, especially for a team like the New York Yankees. Power hitters are exactly what the Yankees are looking for. The prospect of pairing Aaron Judge with Soto could be too enticing to turn down, even if it requires giving up a monster amount of prospects in the process.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To All-Star Game Rule Change

Twenty years ago, the MLB All-Star Game ended in a tie. Two decades later, they're implementing a fun solution to avoid another one. As revealed Monday night, the winner will be determined by a three-on-three Home Run Derby if the Midsummer Classic remains tied after nine innings. Ty France, Julio...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to commissioner Rob Manfred’s shocking comments

While Major League Baseball players typically enjoy comfortable salaries, but the same cannot be said of the players in Minor League Baseball. According to a report from a nonprofit organization called More Than Baseball, most minor league players make less than $10,000 a year and as little as $4,800 thanks to wages that are significantly less than the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. Players in the minor leagues deal with poor living conditions and poor-quality food and are usually forced to work second jobs just to afford basic living expenses.
MLB
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
957
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

Comments / 0

Community Policy