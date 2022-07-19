ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia officers not being charged in fatal shooting

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw enforcement officers won't face charges in the fatal shooting of a woman who pointed a gun at them as she exited her burning home, a Virginia prosecutor announced Monday. Chelsae L. Clevenger-Kirk, 29, died after multiple officers fired at her as she...

