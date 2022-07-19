ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Pinterest Stock Surges After Interest From Activist Investor. Should You Buy Now?

By Parkev Tatevosian
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock soared after it became public that activist investment firm Elliott Management has reportedly taken a 9% stake in the company. Shares were up as much as 20% in after-hours trading when the news broke after the markets closed on July 14.

The market was excited about the potential for the skilled management firm to turn things around for Pinterest, which has struggled since the economic reopening gained momentum. With that backdrop, should investors jump in and buy Pinterest stock right now? Let's consider.

Pinterest has no shortage of suitors

Pinterest is a social media platform that is free to join and use. The company makes money by showing advertisements to users browsing its app. In that regard, user growth is crucial for its prospects. As of March 31, Pinterest boasted 433 million monthly active users, up by 2 million from the previous quarter. Before this quarter, Pinterest was on a streak of three consecutive quarters of user losses. The company is still on a four-quarter trend of user losses from its most lucrative region, North America.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vxkBo_0gkvqXaZ00

PINS Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts .

To make matters worse, Pinterest faces headwinds, including Apple 's (NASDAQ: AAPL) privacy policy changes (which complicate its ability to show targeted advertising), Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the looming risks of a U.S. recession. Those forces are all working together to lower Pinterest's revenue growth, which has decelerated from a peak of 125% in Q2 2021 to 18% in Q1 2022. Management estimates revenue will grow by just 11% in the upcoming quarter.

In June, founder and CEO Ben Silbermann stepped down from his role as CEO. Now, Elliott Management has taken a 9% stake in the social media company and will likely aim to influence operations. Perhaps the experienced investing group has ideas it feels will turn things around amid the headwinds. Or it might believe that the shares were undervalued after falling 77% off their highs. Elliott Management has been in discussion with Pinterest over the past several weeks; however, the details of those talks have not been revealed.

Recall also that Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) tried to acquire Pinterest last year, but ultimately, the purchase fell through when PayPal's shareholders balked at the idea. All in all, the recent news of the activist purchase provides no real reason to buy Pinterest stock.

Pinterest stock was already a good value

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BKHWG_0gkvqXaZ00

PINS Price to Free Cash Flow data by YCharts .

That said, Pinterest's stock was already a good value before this recent news broke. The company trades at a low price-to-free cash flow ratio of 20.5, has grown revenue from $756 million to $2.6 billion in the last three years, and has a total addressable market of more than $750 billion. Those reasons, not the Elliott purchase, make Pinterest stock a buy although the activist's interest might be validation of its excellent value.

10 stocks we like better than Pinterest
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Pinterest wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Parkev Tatevosian has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, PayPal Holdings, and Pinterest. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Stock#Apple Shares#Elliott Management#Yoy#Aapl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings

Meta's valuation is so low that it may not take much for an earnings-driven bounce. There's a lot of value in NXP's top automotive chip supply operation. Qualcomm is being affected by consumer spending trends, but it's still growing fast. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Market Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 48% to Buy Hand-Over-Fist

Nvidia's video gaming business is going to be a key growth driver for the company. The boom in graphics card sales and Nvidia's strong market share should give its gaming business a nice boost. Nvidia's dominant position in the cloud gaming market is going to be another significant tailwind in...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Should Investors Wait for the Stock Split to Buy Tesla?

Short-term headwinds aside, Tesla's business is firing on all cylinders. Tesla's dwindling valuation grants investors a favorable margin of safety today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
203K+
Followers
99K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy