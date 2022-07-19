Warwick is looking at creating more parking near shoreline rights of way

Warwick could be getting more parking near shoreline rights of way.

Last year, city officials discovered that waterfront neighborhoods were full of fake "No Parking" signs. Now, a new ordinance will allow the City Council to create designated parking spots near rights of way that provide public access to Narragansett Bay.

For now, the council is starting small.

"Just because you live near a right of way doesn’t mean we’re going to turn your street into a parking lot," Councilman Vincent Gebhart, who introduced the ordinance on behalf of Mayor Frank Picozzi's administration, said at a June council meeting.

The ordinance, which passed on a second read on Monday night, states that the City Council "may, upon the recommendation of the Police Department via a traffic study, designate the location of not to exceed two (2) parking spaces in close proximity to Coastal Resources Management Council rights-of-way."

When the ordinance went up for its first vote at the June 20 council meeting, Councilman Jeremy Rix advocated for getting rid of the words "not to exceed."

"There might be a circumstance where it might make sense to have three or four parking spots," he said.

Gebhart, who represents the waterfront Potowomut neighborhood, pushed back.

"I do think it’s important messaging," he said, noting that there had been "a long-established practice of limiting parking near these waterfront areas."

As The Providence Journal reported last September, a confrontation at a boat ramp in Potowomut led to the surprise discovery that a nearby "No Parking" sign wasn't backed up by any city ordinance.

Officials subsequently discovered that just about every street in the neighborhood was lined with "No Parking" signs, but in many cases there were no laws banning parking.

In some cases, the city had put up "No Parking" signs decades ago, to satisfy resident complaints, but had never gone through the formal process to actually ban parking on the street. As a result, any tickets that were issued would have been thrown out in court.

In other cases, residents had taken matters into their own hands and hung up unofficial (but realistic-looking) "No Parking" signs.

The problem wasn't limited to Potowomut. The city began going neighborhood by neighborhood to figure out where there was an argument for keeping "No Parking" signs and passing ordinances to make them legitimate.

Gebhart said at the June meeting that the new ordinance is designed to open up more access to rights of way, and "goes a little bit further instead of doing these on a one-off basis."

The council already had the power to decide that parking shouldn't be banned on a certain street, but the goal is to "deputize" the police to proactively conduct parking studies and look for places where parking could be added, he indicated.

The ordinance directs the Department of Public Works to put up signs marking the parking spots that provide access to rights of way. At the June meeting, Aaron Mackisey, an aide to Picozzi, said that it would be up to the council to decide what those signs should say, and that they could potentially choose to limit parking to two hours at a time if desired.

Having official city signs "cracks down on illegal 'No Parking' signs," he said.