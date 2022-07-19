ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Warwick is looking at creating more parking near shoreline rights of way

By Antonia Noori Farzan, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F3nWJ_0gkvqKMM00

Warwick could be getting more parking near shoreline rights of way.

Last year, city officials discovered that waterfront neighborhoods were full of fake "No Parking" signs. Now, a new ordinance will allow the City Council to create designated parking spots near rights of way that provide public access to Narragansett Bay.

For now, the council is starting small.

"Just because you live near a right of way doesn’t mean we’re going to turn your street into a parking lot," Councilman Vincent Gebhart, who introduced the ordinance on behalf of Mayor Frank Picozzi's administration, said at a June council meeting.

The ordinance, which passed on a second read on Monday night, states that the City Council "may, upon the recommendation of the Police Department via a traffic study, designate the location of not to exceed two (2) parking spaces in close proximity to Coastal Resources Management Council rights-of-way."

When the ordinance went up for its first vote at the June 20 council meeting, Councilman Jeremy Rix advocated for getting rid of the words "not to exceed."

In the State House:Shoreline access bill unanimously passes RI House; awaits Senate action

"There might be a circumstance where it might make sense to have three or four parking spots," he said.

Gebhart, who represents the waterfront Potowomut neighborhood, pushed back.

"I do think it’s important messaging," he said, noting that there had been "a long-established practice of limiting parking near these waterfront areas."

As The Providence Journal reported last September, a confrontation at a boat ramp in Potowomut led to the surprise discovery that a nearby "No Parking" sign wasn't backed up by any city ordinance.

The beach bus lives:McKee says RIPTA will run special routes this summer after all

Officials subsequently discovered that just about every street in the neighborhood was lined with "No Parking" signs, but in many cases there were no laws banning parking.

In some cases, the city had put up "No Parking" signs decades ago, to satisfy resident complaints, but had never gone through the formal process to actually ban parking on the street. As a result, any tickets that were issued would have been thrown out in court.

In other cases, residents had taken matters into their own hands and hung up unofficial (but realistic-looking) "No Parking" signs.

The problem wasn't limited to Potowomut. The city began going neighborhood by neighborhood to figure out where there was an argument for keeping "No Parking" signs and passing ordinances to make them legitimate.

Make your plans:From beaches to trails, there's plenty to do in Rhode Island this summer

Gebhart said at the June meeting that the new ordinance is designed to open up more access to rights of way, and "goes a little bit further instead of doing these on a one-off basis."

The council already had the power to decide that parking shouldn't be banned on a certain street, but the goal is to "deputize" the police to proactively conduct parking studies and look for places where parking could be added, he indicated.

The ordinance directs the Department of Public Works to put up signs marking the parking spots that provide access to rights of way. At the June meeting, Aaron Mackisey, an aide to Picozzi, said that it would be up to the council to decide what those signs should say, and that they could potentially choose to limit parking to two hours at a time if desired.

Having official city signs "cracks down on illegal 'No Parking' signs," he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Upcoming music festivals in Rhode Island cause park restrictions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced restrictions made in Newport for upcoming music festivals. The DEM said Wednesday that some parts of Fort Adams State Park will have restricted access from July 22 to 31. The restrictions will affect, “shore access to recreational...
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Block Island businesses busted for serving alcohol to minors

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE)– The town council Wednesday evening tentatively scheduled a comprehensive meeting for town leaders, liquor licensees, and emergency personnel amidst growing alcohol concerns on the island. A police report obtained by ABC 6 shows multiple liquor law violations on Block Island over the weekend. “Compliance checks”...
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warwick, RI
Traffic
City
Warwick, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Warwick, RI
Government
ABC6.com

McKee welcomes Biden at T.F. Green, extends invite to Rhode Island in near future

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee welcomed President Joe Biden in Warwick ahead of his visit to Massachusetts. In a tweet Wednesday, the governor said he looks forward to meeting the governor at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi said he was also on the tarmac to greet the president.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoreline#Parking Spaces#Beaches#The City Council#The Police Department#The State House#Ri House#Senate#Potowomut
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes two beaches to swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed down two beaches for swimming Wednesday. The Department of Health said Briar Point Beach in Coventry and Hope Pond Recreation Beach in Scituate have unsafe bacteria levels. The beach water quality will continue to be monitored through Labor...
SCITUATE, RI
wateronline.com

Composting Facility Likely Cause Of Massive PFAS Spread In Massachusetts Town

What was designed to be a green-friendly practice in Massachusetts is now being blamed for spreading one of the country’s most notorious drinking water contaminants. The accusations stem from the health decline of Tom and Sue Ryan, who used soil from a business across the street, an organic composting company called Mass Natural. Recently, they found that the water they were consuming contained levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl compounds (PFAS) that were 50 times higher than what the state recommends, and that this neighbor could be the cause.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Johnson’s Pond dam owner sues state over recent actions

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — The owner of the dam that establishes water levels for Johnson’s Pond in Coventry is suing the state over a new law and a recent cease and desist letter. Soscia Holdings LLC. is suing the state over recent legal actions the state has taken...
COVENTRY, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
eastgreenwichnews.com

Building Committee Recommends Decommissioning Eldredge

The EGSD Building Committee last week voted unanimously, 9-0, to recommend decommissioning Eldredge Elementary as a school as part of the town’s most significant school construction plan since the building of a new Cole Middle School in 2011. As an advisory committee – consisting of a chair, two Town...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
livability.com

Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

Located in the heart of the Ocean State, the picturesque town of Warwick, RI, is just 12 miles south of downtown Providence. For area companies, proximity is a strong economic driver, with two-thirds of New England’s population accessible within a 75-mile radius. For locals, however, there’s no real reason to leave home. From retail to recreation, Warwick’s array of amenities coupled with a high-performing education system, quality health care and an engaged citizenry make this one of the best places to live in the U.S. And with a solid median income level relative to average residential real estate values, the rate of home ownership in Warwick sits at 71.5%, significantly higher than the U.S. average. When you add in a rich history and 39 miles of stunning coastline, it’s easy to see why this quaint Rhode Island town is the perfect place to put down roots.
WARWICK, RI
providencedailydose.com

Extended Pool & Water Park Hours Thru Saturday

Due to the heat, the City has announced extended hours for the pools and splash pads. Water parks and pools will offer extended hours, 12pm – 7pm . . . through Saturday, July 23. For a full list of water park facilities and locations, visit the Recreation Department’s website. Dates are subject to be extended based upon additional weather updates made throughout the week.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

What’s Happening to the Crescent Park Carousel?

For generations, the Crescent park Carousel in Riverside has delighted families with its whimsical nostalgia. All that remains of a long-gone amusement park, the carousel was saved by a group of residents that then formed the Crescent Park Preservation Association. They’ve kept the ride going through its riders and donations, but all those years have taken a toll on the structure. Lovers of the merry-go-round may be disappointed to see that the carousel has been closed for the last three years, but they may rest assured that the ride is getting some much needed TLC.
FUN 107

How Westport’s Horseneck Beach Got Its Name

Why did they name it Horseneck Beach and whose idea was it anyway? I don't know for sure, but I found a theory. Since moving to Dartmouth in 2020, my wife and I have become quite fond of exploring the many backroads of our adopted town and next-door Westport. Having traveled our country extensively in recent years, I can say with certainty that the beauty of this region measures up nicely with what's out there.
WESTPORT, MA
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
883K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy