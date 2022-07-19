ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Letter: No imprimaturs needed

By Current Publishing
Current Publishing
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the national Moms for Liberty is active in Hamilton County, it is important to consider what they do or don’t stand for. In Florida, as Moms for Liberty’s attempts to ban books like Kurt Vonnegut’s “Slaughterhouse Five,” Moms for Liberty claims to be “dedicated to promoting the ideals of liberty,...

Current Publishing

Letter: Moms for Liberty supports age-appropriate books in schools

In response to the ‘No imprimaturs needed’ letter to the editor in the July 12 edition of Current in Carmel, Moms for Liberty at the national and Hamilton County chapter level supports age-appropriate books in school libraries and classrooms, as do the majority of parents, grandparents and guardians.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Kiser files for Noblesville School Board

Noblesville resident Melba Kiser has announced she will run for the Noblesville School Board. The Cuban native immigrated to the United States as a child and appreciates the opportunities to live the “American dream.”. “I was fortunate to live that dream,” she said. “I want our children and grandchildren...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

More than 2,300 open teaching positions in Indiana

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — The countdown to the start of the school year is on, and there will be a lot of empty classrooms. The Indiana Department of Education said there are more than 2,300 open teaching positions in the state. The range of open positions varies depending on the district, as IPS has over 300, but Beech Grove has around six.
BEECH GROVE, IN
WISH-TV

Social club for veterans starts in Hendricks County

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A new veterans’ group will provide a social outlet, says the nonprofit Mental Health America of Hendricks County. Open Door Social Club is meeting from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays of each month in the office of Mental Health America of Hendricks County at 75 Queensway Drive. That’s off U.S. 36 east of State Road 267.
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Fishers resident named 500 Festival Princess

For Melissa Aceves, being named a 500 Festival Princess was a “once-in-a-lifetime experience.” The Fishers resident applied for the first time this year after receiving an email about the program. “After talking to two past Princesses who had gone through the program in 2021 and researching the mission,...
FISHERS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Three Hoosier cities among best places to live

Livability.com has released its annual Top 100 Best Places to Live list for 2022 and three Hoosier cities were named, including two in Hamilton County among the top 10. This year, the list centers around mid-sized cities with populations of 500,000 or smaller. The city of Fishers comes in at...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
leoweekly.com

The American Bullet, Tyranny’s Greatest Weapon

I know this isn’t exactly a Louisville story, but after the mall shooting in Indianapolis at the Greenwood Park Mall, I feel obligated to say something that might not be said in the midst of the chatter surrounding this incident. There were three people shot and killed by a gunman with a long gun and many rounds of ammunition. The gunman was stopped, killed by another person, the mythical “good guy with a gun.” The type of gun hasn’t been identified just yet, but no matter; here we are with another shooting. In just hours, we’ll be on to the next and will let this one fade like all the others into memory with inaction from our politicians and citizens.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kurt Vonnegut
Current Publishing

Carmel Clay Schools to bring back parent-teacher conferences, expand fall break

The Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees met July 19 to approve a calendar that includes an expanded fall break and discuss the return of parent-teacher conferences and a possible partnership with the Hamilton County Center for Career Achievement. What happened: The school board approved the calendars for the 2023-24...
Current Publishing

Strawtown Koteewi Park gets new maintenance facility

Noblesville’s Strawtown Koteewi Park has long been in a need of a new maintenance facility. “In order to manage and maintain the county’s largest park, this facility was essential to be able to accomplish that task,” said Bruce Oldham, Hamilton Country Parks and Recreation deputy director. “It was long overdue.”
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Vacancy at powerful Indiana utility regulator could soon be filled

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will soon fill a vacancy in its powerful five-member commission. Seven men have applied for the role, and a nominating committee will interview each in public next week. The agency oversees more than 600 electric, natural gas, steam, water, and wastewater utilities operating in Indiana,...
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Zionsville Parks and Recreation prepares for next five years

The Zionsville Parks and Recreation Dept. held a community open house June 29 at Zionsville Town Hall. The purpose of the event was to gather feedback from residents. The department also let individuals share suggestions for what they would want to see included in the next five-year master plan. Supt....
ZIONSVILLE, IN
livability.com

Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

North of the state’s capital city is Carmel, IN, a true gem whose miles of connected paths and trails make it one of the best places to live in the U.S. The Monon Trail, which begins in Carmel and travels through Westfield and Grand Park to Sheridan, gives residents a great place to run, bike or walk and links to many of the city’s local attractions. Fill your afternoons at one of the city’s various entertainment destinations, including Clay Terrace, an outdoor shopping oasis; the Arts & Design District, which is full of must-visit galleries, showrooms, restaurants and specialty shops; Midtown Plaza, an interactive play area with green spaces, games and swings; and much, much more. Also great about this city of nearly 100,000? The city is known for its safety rating, making it the perfect place for families. And when it comes to dining… let’s just say your taste buds will sing. The area boasts a slew of return-worthy coffee shops, breweries and restaurants.
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

State admits it has no plan for former women’s prison site

INDIANAPOLIS — For years near eastside residents have complained no one from the state of Indiana would listen to them or explain what was going on with the property of the former Indiana Women’s Prison at East New York and Randolph Streets. Now someone has come forward…and admitted...
INDIANA STATE
indyschild.com

13 Indiana Day Trips Perfect for Late Summer

It may feel like summer is flying by, but there’s still plenty of time to plan a last-minute day trip before school is back in session. We have a few ideas to help you make the most out of your summer vacation and add in some last-minute summer memories.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Night & Day diversions – July 19, 2022

“Honky Tonk Angels” runs through Aug. 14 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com. Actors Theatre of Indiana Live presents ATI co-founder Judy Fitzgerald’s “Walkin’ After Midnight: The Music of Patsy Cline” at 7:30 p.m. July 21 at Feinstein’s Cabaret at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Life Church welcomes AG Todd Rokita for town hall

Life Church, 2200 Sheridan Road, Noblesville, welcomed Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita for a town hall on Tuesday. Rokita answered questions from the community ranging from abortion, school choice, forced government shutdowns, to the political climate in Indiana and the country.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Column: A visit to Bill Monroe’s Park

For this, my 500th column, we leave behind the treasures of Italy and find treasures less than 2 miles from my cabin in Brown County. William Smith (“Bill”) Monroe was born near Rosine, Ky., in 1911, the youngest of eight children. Because his older brothers played the guitar and fiddle, 9-year-old Bill took up the mandolin. Playing first with his brothers and then with others, he eventually formed the Blue Grass Boys, a band named for his native state. In the 1940s, Monroe pioneered the use of a mandolin as a lead instrument and, along with Earl Scruggs on banjo and Lester Flatt on guitar, developed a musical style called “bluegrass.” In 1951, Monroe, who worked in Indiana as a young man, purchased a park in Bean Blossom, 5 miles north of Nashville along Ind. 135. In 1967, he started the world-famous bluegrass festival in his park. When Monroe died in 1984, his obituaries called him the “father of bluegrass.”
BROWN COUNTY, IN

