Le Mars, IA

Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor receives "People's Choice" award

By Siouxland News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLE MARS, Iowa — The Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor received the "People's Choice" award from the Iowa Tourism Office on Tuesday. Announced during the Iowa Tourism Conference in April, the People’s Choice award...

Stone Bru Rolls into Polished Roastery and Coffee Bar in Sioux City, Iowa

Iowa-based Stone Bru Coffee Company is rocking production in an expansive new roastery headquarters in Sioux City. The 15,000-square-foot facility is roughly three times bigger than the offsite industrial space where Stone Bru’s Diedrich IR12 formerly resided, offering room to spare for professional coffee training and a weekday coffee bar.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

More Iowa Cities Ask Residents To Voluntarily Conserve Water

(Sioux City, IA) — With another hot day ahead and forecast highs mainly in the 90’s all week, Sioux City is joining the growing list of Iowa communities that are asking residents and businesses to voluntarily conserve water. City utilities director Brad Puetz (pitts) is launching an immediate odd-even irrigation schedule and says lawns should only be watered up to three days a week. For now, the schedule is voluntary. Odd-numbered addresses in Sioux City would irrigate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays and even-numbered addresses would water on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday — there would be NO watering on Monday. Watering should be done at night and during the early morning to avoid the hot afternoon sun when the water will quickly evaporate.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Clay County Fair Confirms “Special Days” in 2022

Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Fair has announced the return of some featured days, and the addition of a new one for 2022. Tuesday, September 13th will be FFA Day, sponsored by Summit Carbon Solutions. The day will include a college fair with eight institutions, a key note from former National FFA Officer Jason Wetzler, and other leadership workshops.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
RAGBRAI preparations being made in Siouxland

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa — We're just days away from the start of the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa and the 49th edition of the ride will spend a lot of time in Siouxland. Sergeant Bluff and Ida Grove are preparing to host thousands of riders and their...
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
ATV lands on passenger ejected in Lyon County accident

LYON COUNTY, Iowa — A passenger on a side-by-side was injured after being ejected from the vehicle and it landed on her. The Lyon County Sheriff says that on Saturday, July 16th, deputies were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident in rural Alvord in the 2100 block of Elmwood. The...
LYON COUNTY, IA
Tips on staying hydrated during summer heat

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The experts at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center are sharing tips on how to stay hydrated during these intense heat waves, or for those who are making the journey for RAGBRAI this month. They say being mindful of what your body is telling you is very...
ENVIRONMENT
SCCSD breaks ground on new trade skills building

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Community School District broke ground Wednesday morning for the new trade school on Highway 75. It will be located beside the Harry Hopkins building, covering over 12,000 square feet. It will be home to traditional trade school courses like welding, electricians, plumbing, mechanics,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Supporting regional survivors of domestic violence

SIOUX CENTER—Sometimes, the Rev. Deb Rensink drives down the wide, shady streets of Sioux Center, noting the well-kept yards and beautiful homes, and she starts to count: one, two, three . . . If the statistics about domestic violence represent an accurate picture of Sioux Center — and Rensink...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Rafael Mungilla-Sandoval

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for re-entering the US illegally. Rafael Mungilla-Sandoval is wanted by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement for that crime. Mungilla-Sandoval is 27 years old, 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. If you have any...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Two Iowa Families Dealing With Aftermath of Home Explosion

3 people were sent to the hospital after a home in Le Mars, Iowa, exploded. According to KTIV, investigators believe the explosion was caused by a natural gas buildup in one of the homes and that the gas ignited after a water heater was being lit, which caused an explosion that damaged two homes.
LE MARS, IA
B-17 Texas Raiders giving flights to public on WWII aircraft

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — You may have already seen it flying around Siouxland, the B-17 Texas Raider vintage military aircraft is at the Sioux Gateway Airport this week. This World War II era bomber plane is giving Siouxlanders a chance to see the area from the sky and a history lesson on the war.
TEXAS STATE
Blown tire leads to fatal I-80 crash near Overton, killing Sioux City teen

OVERTON, NE — A teenager from Iowa is dead after authorities say a blown tire caused a vehicle to crash on Interstate 80. Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody says deputies responded to reports of the accident just before 5:30 Tuesday evening near the Overton exit. He says the rear driver-side tire blew out on the SUV and the 16-year-old driver overcorrected, sending the vehicle into the median where it flipped. A 19-year-old passenger was unbuckled in the back seat and ejected. The girl, from Sioux City, Iowa, landed in the opposite lane but wasn’t hit by a car.
OVERTON, NE
Iowa inmate serving life sentence for kidnapping dies in prison

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa inmate sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping and other charges died over the weekend. According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, 56-year-old William Harrison Barbee was pronounced dead on Saturday, July 16. Barbee died due to an unexpected medical emergency while incarcerated...
FORT DODGE, IA
Arrest Made in Stolen Vehicle Investigation

Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — An arrest has been made as part of an investigation into a stolen vehicle from earlier this year. In April, the Storm Lake Police Department received a report of a stolen vehicle from Oneida Street in Storm Lake and entered the vehicle’s information into a national database. In May the vehicle was spotted abandoned in rural Woodbury County and evidence from inside the vehicle was collected and sent to the State Crime Lab in Ankeny for testing.
STORM LAKE, IA

