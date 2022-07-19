ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Night & Day diversions – July 19, 2022

Cover picture for the article“Honky Tonk Angels” runs through Aug. 14 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com. Actors Theatre of Indiana Live presents ATI co-founder Judy Fitzgerald’s “Walkin’ After Midnight: The Music of Patsy Cline” at 7:30 p.m. July...

Fishers resident named 500 Festival Princess

For Melissa Aceves, being named a 500 Festival Princess was a “once-in-a-lifetime experience.” The Fishers resident applied for the first time this year after receiving an email about the program. “After talking to two past Princesses who had gone through the program in 2021 and researching the mission,...
FISHERS, IN
Current Publishing

Feinstein to bring ‘Gershwin Country’ to his cabaret

Michael Feinstein has learned to be patient when it comes to touring these past couple of years. Like many musical artists, he saw touring plans go up in smoke because of the pandemic and is only now getting back to performing live. “Some things have been postponed multiple times. I’ve...
CARMEL, IN
wrtv.com

Christkindlmarkt coming to Downtown Indianapolis this winter

INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning on Nov. 25, the Rathskeller Biergarten will transform into a Christkindlmarkt. It's the first year for the event which will feature 12 vendor huts, traditional German food and a special beer from Sun King Brewery. The vendor huts will feature holiday-specific items, local memorabilia, gifts and more from local artisans and merchants.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Column: A visit to Bill Monroe’s Park

For this, my 500th column, we leave behind the treasures of Italy and find treasures less than 2 miles from my cabin in Brown County. William Smith (“Bill”) Monroe was born near Rosine, Ky., in 1911, the youngest of eight children. Because his older brothers played the guitar and fiddle, 9-year-old Bill took up the mandolin. Playing first with his brothers and then with others, he eventually formed the Blue Grass Boys, a band named for his native state. In the 1940s, Monroe pioneered the use of a mandolin as a lead instrument and, along with Earl Scruggs on banjo and Lester Flatt on guitar, developed a musical style called “bluegrass.” In 1951, Monroe, who worked in Indiana as a young man, purchased a park in Bean Blossom, 5 miles north of Nashville along Ind. 135. In 1967, he started the world-famous bluegrass festival in his park. When Monroe died in 1984, his obituaries called him the “father of bluegrass.”
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Carmel, IN
Carmel, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana Entertainment
indyschild.com

The 9 Best Ice Cream Shops in Indianapolis For a Frozen Treat

A hot summer day and a cool ice cream cone go hand-in-hand. No matter where you are in Indy, you’re never too far away from great ice cream. Whether you like your ice cream in a cup or cone, made into a milkshake, sandwiched between cookies or plopped on pie, you’ll find the perfect place in Indianapolis to cool off with a creamy treat. Here are 9 great ice cream places to visit this summer!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Kristen Walters

Once-popular Indiana bar-restaurant closing July 23rd

A popular bar and restaurant locals described as the "cheers" of Indiana will announce that "it's closing time" for the last time at the end of the month. For many residents in Noblesville, Indiana, Barley Island brewpub has been much more than just a place to grab a drink. It's been a meeting place, a date spot, and even where people have met their future husbands and wives.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Kiser files for Noblesville School Board

Noblesville resident Melba Kiser has announced she will run for the Noblesville School Board. The Cuban native immigrated to the United States as a child and appreciates the opportunities to live the “American dream.”. “I was fortunate to live that dream,” she said. “I want our children and grandchildren...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Patsy Cline
lonelyplanet.com

The 10 best parks in Indianapolis for families, solitude and outdoor fun

Indianapolis might be best known for its racetrack and stadium, but the Indiana state capital also has two state parks and hundreds of green spaces. Whether bundled up in winter coats or baring sun-kissed shoulders in the long-awaited heat of summer, residents and visitors with kids swarm to the 130 playgrounds scattered around the city and county parks.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel Clay Schools to bring back parent-teacher conferences, expand fall break

The Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees met July 19 to approve a calendar that includes an expanded fall break and discuss the return of parent-teacher conferences and a possible partnership with the Hamilton County Center for Career Achievement. What happened: The school board approved the calendars for the 2023-24...
Current Publishing

Letter: Moms for Liberty supports age-appropriate books in schools

In response to the ‘No imprimaturs needed’ letter to the editor in the July 12 edition of Current in Carmel, Moms for Liberty at the national and Hamilton County chapter level supports age-appropriate books in school libraries and classrooms, as do the majority of parents, grandparents and guardians.
CARMEL, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Local family purchases downtown Shelbyville restaurant and bar

Bryan and Kim Rice wanted to own their own bar. It just so happens a restaurant came with fulfilling that dream. On June 12, the Rice family took ownership of Pudder’s in downtown Shelbyville, purchasing the restaurant and bar from Val and Alicia Phares. “We did not want a...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WRTV

Leo's Eatery opens third location in McCordsville

It’s no secret Hancock County has been in a state of constant growth and today and new locally owned eatery is celebrating their grand opening. This is the third Leo’s Eatery location to open, this one in Hancock County. Brother and sister duo Keith White and Stephanie White-Longworth...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
indyschild.com

Blackberry Festival Returns to Wild Blackberry Farms July 23

If your family enjoys fresh blackberries, live music, and homemade treats, this festival is for you. Wild Blackberry Farms’ second annual Blackberry Festival is returning to the farm on July 23, 2022. Quick Details about Wild Blackberry Farms Blackberry Festival:. Location: Wild Blackberry Farms – 10728 S 700 W,...
FORTVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

New Fusion 54 director named

The city of Crawfordsville has named Sarah Campbell the new director of operations for Fusion 54, the city’s collaborative co-working studio. Campbell most recently served as assistant director for front desk operations at Indiana State University. “I am really looking forward to getting involved in the Crawfordsville community and...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Westfield service clubs recognized

Westfield Washington Schools and the Westfield Education Foundation honored local service organizations June 14 for their ongoing school- and communitywide support during a WWS school board meeting. The Kiwanis Club of Westfield, Rotary Club of Westfield and Westfield Lions Club each received the Rock Service Award, a new award for...
WESTFIELD, IN
WTHR

AES Indiana reports 'large outage' in Indy on dangerously hot day

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 11,000 AES Indiana customers had their power out on Wednesday during a dangerously hot afternoon in central Indiana. "Feels like" temperatures were between 100° and 105°+ from around noon to 6 p.m. It was in that window that AES Indiana reported more than 11,000 customers without power on the north and northeast side of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Couple to feature earth-friendly clothing brand during Indiana Fashion Week

WaZeil and UaZit DeSutter create their own unique blend of earth-friendly clothing brand STALPH from raw organic materials. They transform the materials, often ones they foraged for themselves, into wares with a purpose. The couple, who lives in Attica, will showcase a full runway apparel collection during Indiana Fashion Week...
CARMEL, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Three Hoosier cities among best places to live

Livability.com has released its annual Top 100 Best Places to Live list for 2022 and three Hoosier cities were named, including two in Hamilton County among the top 10. This year, the list centers around mid-sized cities with populations of 500,000 or smaller. The city of Fishers comes in at...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel council pushes back construction start time an hour on weekends, holidays

Carmel residents who live near construction sites will now be able to enjoy a bit more peace and quiet. The Carmel City Council voted July 18 to amend the city’s noise ordinance to move the start time for construction work from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on weekends and holidays. The council approved the change upon the first reading of the ordinance.
CARMEL, IN

