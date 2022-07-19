ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Column: Sunglasses: Function not just Fashion

By Current Publishing
Current Publishing
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWho doesn’t love a great pair of sunglasses? With summer in full swing, everyone is champing at the bit to get back outside and sport their stylin’ sunnies. But let’s set aside our fashion infatuation for a bit and discuss the medical and functional importance of...

www.youarecurrent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 59

Kelsey Murphy talks menu changes at Fishers restaurant Inspo

INDIANAPOLIS — The winner of “MasterChef: Legends,” Kelsey Murphy, talks about upcoming menu changes at her restaurant in the Fishers Test Kitchen. Murphy is keeping the fan favorites at Inspo, removing a handful of items and adding a lot more to the menu, including a Cuban sandwich featuring pulled pork from Gordito’s Rust Belt Tacos & Tortas, which is also located in the Fishers Test Kitchen.
FISHERS, IN
Current Publishing

Couple to feature earth-friendly clothing brand during Indiana Fashion Week

WaZeil and UaZit DeSutter create their own unique blend of earth-friendly clothing brand STALPH from raw organic materials. They transform the materials, often ones they foraged for themselves, into wares with a purpose. The couple, who lives in Attica, will showcase a full runway apparel collection during Indiana Fashion Week...
CARMEL, IN
indyschild.com

The 9 Best Ice Cream Shops in Indianapolis For a Frozen Treat

A hot summer day and a cool ice cream cone go hand-in-hand. No matter where you are in Indy, you’re never too far away from great ice cream. Whether you like your ice cream in a cup or cone, made into a milkshake, sandwiched between cookies or plopped on pie, you’ll find the perfect place in Indianapolis to cool off with a creamy treat. Here are 9 great ice cream places to visit this summer!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carmel, IN
Lifestyle
City
Carmel, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Current Publishing

Making their mark: From nursing to living abroad, artists take winding roads to careers at Carmel tattoo gallery

Today, tattoos are often considered works of art. But even a decade ago, that wasn’t always the case. “In Indiana, I’d only known people with biker tattoos. I hadn’t really considered it an art form,” said Grace Enstrom. “I still remember someone in art class saying, ‘I’m going to be a tattoo artist when I grow up,’ and not getting it.”
CARMEL, IN
lonelyplanet.com

The 10 best parks in Indianapolis for families, solitude and outdoor fun

Indianapolis might be best known for its racetrack and stadium, but the Indiana state capital also has two state parks and hundreds of green spaces. Whether bundled up in winter coats or baring sun-kissed shoulders in the long-awaited heat of summer, residents and visitors with kids swarm to the 130 playgrounds scattered around the city and county parks.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

America’s first delivery-only restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS — Tim McIntosh the Chef at ClusterTruck stopped by the studio to share the delicious menu offerings from America’s first delivery only restaurant. Follow ClusterTruck on Instagram to catch the Brickyard’s picks (aka Brick Picks) and for a chance to win four tickets to the Verizon 200 and a ClusterTruck giftcard!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Strawtown Koteewi Park gets new maintenance facility

Noblesville’s Strawtown Koteewi Park has long been in a need of a new maintenance facility. “In order to manage and maintain the county’s largest park, this facility was essential to be able to accomplish that task,” said Bruce Oldham, Hamilton Country Parks and Recreation deputy director. “It was long overdue.”
NOBLESVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunglasses#Lenses#Stress#Polarization
Current Publishing

Fishers resident named 500 Festival Princess

For Melissa Aceves, being named a 500 Festival Princess was a “once-in-a-lifetime experience.” The Fishers resident applied for the first time this year after receiving an email about the program. “After talking to two past Princesses who had gone through the program in 2021 and researching the mission,...
FISHERS, IN
Kristen Walters

Once-popular Indiana bar-restaurant closing July 23rd

A popular bar and restaurant locals described as the "cheers" of Indiana will announce that "it's closing time" for the last time at the end of the month. For many residents in Noblesville, Indiana, Barley Island brewpub has been much more than just a place to grab a drink. It's been a meeting place, a date spot, and even where people have met their future husbands and wives.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

3 things plumbers do you might not know about

INDIANAPOLIS — What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you think about a plumber: unclogging toilet or clearing a drain? They do those things, of course, but there’s more to the job. Hope Plumbing Co-Owner Jack Hope and Service Technician Freddy Luna stopped by Indy...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Wild Wild Westfield fans grab the bull by the horns

Things got a little wild in Westfield Tuesday evening at Greek’s Pizzeria, 231 Park St., for July’s Party on the Patio. The crowds were thick and the weather was hotter than a snake’s butt in a wagon rut. Thankfully, some clever cowpoke thought to pass out western bandanas to every attendee who wanted one. And there was bull-riding. Oh yes, there was bull riding! With Westworld in the middle of its fourth season, why not break out the mechanical bull? Brave souls taking that wild ride included (top, from left) Lisa Everling, Angelina Craig, Conner Oke, and Rachel McDaniel. Special thanks go out to friends of The Reporter Ron Moore and Joe Plankis who took a moment to give us a thumbs up . . . or maybe they were trying to hitch a ride to somewhere cooler?
WESTFIELD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Apparel
WISH-TV

Union Jack Pub in Speedway closing its doors for good after 41 years

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Union Jack Pub in Speedway announced in a Facebook post Sunday, its doors closed for good Sunday evening after being in business for 41 years, according to Union Jack Pub-Speedway Facebook post. According to Union Jack Pub’s Facebook post, the lights will go out at...
SPEEDWAY, IN
Current Publishing

Column: A visit to Bill Monroe’s Park

For this, my 500th column, we leave behind the treasures of Italy and find treasures less than 2 miles from my cabin in Brown County. William Smith (“Bill”) Monroe was born near Rosine, Ky., in 1911, the youngest of eight children. Because his older brothers played the guitar and fiddle, 9-year-old Bill took up the mandolin. Playing first with his brothers and then with others, he eventually formed the Blue Grass Boys, a band named for his native state. In the 1940s, Monroe pioneered the use of a mandolin as a lead instrument and, along with Earl Scruggs on banjo and Lester Flatt on guitar, developed a musical style called “bluegrass.” In 1951, Monroe, who worked in Indiana as a young man, purchased a park in Bean Blossom, 5 miles north of Nashville along Ind. 135. In 1967, he started the world-famous bluegrass festival in his park. When Monroe died in 1984, his obituaries called him the “father of bluegrass.”
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

AES Indiana reports 'large outage' in Indy on dangerously hot day

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 11,000 AES Indiana customers had their power out on Wednesday during a dangerously hot afternoon in central Indiana. "Feels like" temperatures were between 100° and 105°+ from around noon to 6 p.m. It was in that window that AES Indiana reported more than 11,000 customers without power on the north and northeast side of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Night & Day diversions – July 19, 2022

“Honky Tonk Angels” runs through Aug. 14 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com. Actors Theatre of Indiana Live presents ATI co-founder Judy Fitzgerald’s “Walkin’ After Midnight: The Music of Patsy Cline” at 7:30 p.m. July 21 at Feinstein’s Cabaret at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Letter: Moms for Liberty supports age-appropriate books in schools

In response to the ‘No imprimaturs needed’ letter to the editor in the July 12 edition of Current in Carmel, Moms for Liberty at the national and Hamilton County chapter level supports age-appropriate books in school libraries and classrooms, as do the majority of parents, grandparents and guardians.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Feinstein to bring ‘Gershwin Country’ to his cabaret

Michael Feinstein has learned to be patient when it comes to touring these past couple of years. Like many musical artists, he saw touring plans go up in smoke because of the pandemic and is only now getting back to performing live. “Some things have been postponed multiple times. I’ve...
CARMEL, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Three Hoosier cities among best places to live

Livability.com has released its annual Top 100 Best Places to Live list for 2022 and three Hoosier cities were named, including two in Hamilton County among the top 10. This year, the list centers around mid-sized cities with populations of 500,000 or smaller. The city of Fishers comes in at...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Opinion: False assumptions

It has come into vogue in recent years for the bureaucratic managers and technocrats of giant institutions to opine on the various machinations of the petty political world. Self-appointed moral philosophers, they take stands, almost always against, some perceived cultural limitation upon their will. To be sure, the entrepreneur, an entirely different animal, has the absolute right to express their point-of-view, however disfavored and destructive it may be. But the magistrate of a shareholder-owned enterprise is allowed to speak for those shareholders only when specifically authorized to do so. Too often, their poorly considered and preening declarations fly in the face of the best interest of the company and its stakeholders, however loosely defined.
CARMEL, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy