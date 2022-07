Here are the key events taking place on Thursday that could impact trading. TESLA: Shares of the electric carmaker were up 2% in the premarket after the company announced that its second-quarter profits fell 32% from the previous quarter, but overall earnings were stronger than expected even as the manufacturer faced an uphill battle with plant closures in Shanghai and supply shortages. In an earnings call, the company said it netted $2.26 billion in profit for the quarter and stuck with a prediction of 50% annual vehicle sales growth over the next few years.

ECONOMY ・ 13 HOURS AGO