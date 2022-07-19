ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Opinion: A true love story

By Danielle Wilson
Current Publishing
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy husband Doo and I are just back from two weeks of international travel. By ourselves! That’s 14 days of uninterrupted quality time together, including many hours in close proximity while suffering airport delays, mega-city traffic and one questionable outrigger ride. And yet, I still kinda’ dig him! Not so much...

www.youarecurrent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

Celebrating National Hot Dog Day with The Coney Lady

Natasha Williams, chef, owner and operator of The Coney Lady, and Shaun Irving Jr., “mommy’s manager” of The Coney Lady, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share more about their family business and the special types of hot dogs they serve. This week’s special at...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Letter: Moms for Liberty supports age-appropriate books in schools

In response to the ‘No imprimaturs needed’ letter to the editor in the July 12 edition of Current in Carmel, Moms for Liberty at the national and Hamilton County chapter level supports age-appropriate books in school libraries and classrooms, as do the majority of parents, grandparents and guardians.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Quick, simple, and versatile dish!

INDIANAPOLIS — Chef Felicia Grady, the Owner of Plate It Up Catering, stopped by to teach Jillian and Ryan how to make a simple and versatile dish perfect for gatherings, snacking and more. Chef Felicia is a ServSafe Instructor, a caterer, she teaches a Youth Culinary Workshop, and she...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Carmel, IN
Society
City
Carmel, IN
Current Publishing

Column: Sunglasses: Function not just Fashion

Who doesn’t love a great pair of sunglasses? With summer in full swing, everyone is champing at the bit to get back outside and sport their stylin’ sunnies. But let’s set aside our fashion infatuation for a bit and discuss the medical and functional importance of sunglasses.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Letter: No imprimaturs needed

As the national Moms for Liberty is active in Hamilton County, it is important to consider what they do or don’t stand for. In Florida, as Moms for Liberty’s attempts to ban books like Kurt Vonnegut’s “Slaughterhouse Five,” Moms for Liberty claims to be “dedicated to promoting the ideals of liberty, individual rights, limited government and parental rights within the education system.” But the actions of Moms for Liberty, in this case and in Carmel, demonstrate that the organization is dedicated to just the opposite: limiting liberty, limiting individual rights, unlimited government in controlling what is read and limiting parental rights in education to their own memberships’ views.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Couple to feature earth-friendly clothing brand during Indiana Fashion Week

WaZeil and UaZit DeSutter create their own unique blend of earth-friendly clothing brand STALPH from raw organic materials. They transform the materials, often ones they foraged for themselves, into wares with a purpose. The couple, who lives in Attica, will showcase a full runway apparel collection during Indiana Fashion Week...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

More than a store: Robert Goodman Jewelers utilizes its space for unity and equity

The Zionsville sky might have appeared gloomy on the evening of July 8, the atmosphere inside Robert Goodman Jewelers, 106 N Main St., was lively. A diverse group of individuals packed the store to view art celebrating social justice, unity, diversity and inclusion. Inside the shop, owner Bob Goodman greeted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True Love Story
WISH-TV

Social club for veterans starts in Hendricks County

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A new veterans’ group will provide a social outlet, says the nonprofit Mental Health America of Hendricks County. Open Door Social Club is meeting from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays of each month in the office of Mental Health America of Hendricks County at 75 Queensway Drive. That’s off U.S. 36 east of State Road 267.
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Three Hoosier cities among best places to live

Livability.com has released its annual Top 100 Best Places to Live list for 2022 and three Hoosier cities were named, including two in Hamilton County among the top 10. This year, the list centers around mid-sized cities with populations of 500,000 or smaller. The city of Fishers comes in at...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Kristen Walters

Once-popular Indiana bar-restaurant closing July 23rd

A popular bar and restaurant locals described as the "cheers" of Indiana will announce that "it's closing time" for the last time at the end of the month. For many residents in Noblesville, Indiana, Barley Island brewpub has been much more than just a place to grab a drink. It's been a meeting place, a date spot, and even where people have met their future husbands and wives.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

America’s first delivery-only restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS — Tim McIntosh the Chef at ClusterTruck stopped by the studio to share the delicious menu offerings from America’s first delivery only restaurant. Follow ClusterTruck on Instagram to catch the Brickyard’s picks (aka Brick Picks) and for a chance to win four tickets to the Verizon 200 and a ClusterTruck giftcard!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Marketing
Current Publishing

Night & Day diversions – July 19, 2022

“Honky Tonk Angels” runs through Aug. 14 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com. Actors Theatre of Indiana Live presents ATI co-founder Judy Fitzgerald’s “Walkin’ After Midnight: The Music of Patsy Cline” at 7:30 p.m. July 21 at Feinstein’s Cabaret at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis Zoo welcomes four new baby monkeys

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Zoo has added four new additions to their long-tailed macaque exhibit. Their names are Mae, Gemma, Bea and Emerald, or Emmie for short. The babies were born in May just weeks apart from each other. Zoo staff says they have a total of 28...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

13 Indiana Day Trips Perfect for Late Summer

It may feel like summer is flying by, but there’s still plenty of time to plan a last-minute day trip before school is back in session. We have a few ideas to help you make the most out of your summer vacation and add in some last-minute summer memories.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Feinstein to bring ‘Gershwin Country’ to his cabaret

Michael Feinstein has learned to be patient when it comes to touring these past couple of years. Like many musical artists, he saw touring plans go up in smoke because of the pandemic and is only now getting back to performing live. “Some things have been postponed multiple times. I’ve...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Column: A visit to Bill Monroe’s Park

For this, my 500th column, we leave behind the treasures of Italy and find treasures less than 2 miles from my cabin in Brown County. William Smith (“Bill”) Monroe was born near Rosine, Ky., in 1911, the youngest of eight children. Because his older brothers played the guitar and fiddle, 9-year-old Bill took up the mandolin. Playing first with his brothers and then with others, he eventually formed the Blue Grass Boys, a band named for his native state. In the 1940s, Monroe pioneered the use of a mandolin as a lead instrument and, along with Earl Scruggs on banjo and Lester Flatt on guitar, developed a musical style called “bluegrass.” In 1951, Monroe, who worked in Indiana as a young man, purchased a park in Bean Blossom, 5 miles north of Nashville along Ind. 135. In 1967, he started the world-famous bluegrass festival in his park. When Monroe died in 1984, his obituaries called him the “father of bluegrass.”
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Kiser files for Noblesville School Board

Noblesville resident Melba Kiser has announced she will run for the Noblesville School Board. The Cuban native immigrated to the United States as a child and appreciates the opportunities to live the “American dream.”. “I was fortunate to live that dream,” she said. “I want our children and grandchildren...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Union Jack Pub in Speedway closing its doors for good after 41 years

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Union Jack Pub in Speedway announced in a Facebook post Sunday, its doors closed for good Sunday evening after being in business for 41 years, according to Union Jack Pub-Speedway Facebook post. According to Union Jack Pub’s Facebook post, the lights will go out at...
SPEEDWAY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy