Roadwork on M-28 in western U-P

(Ontonagon County, MI) - A Mohawk man has been arrested on drug charges following a year-long investigation. Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team developed information on 43-year old Gregory Kuuttila indicating he had been transporting large quantities of methamphetamine into Houghton, Baraga, and Keweenaw counties over the last year. The investigation determined Kuuttila was traveling to the U.P. from Wisconsin on July 14th. Michigan State Police Homeland Security Team conducted a traffic stop near Bruce Crossing. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a half pound of methamphetamine with a street value of $10,000.

ONTONAGON COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO