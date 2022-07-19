ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontonagon, MI

Roadwork on M-28 in western U-P

By Public Radio 90, WNMU
wnmufm.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(UNDATED) - The Michigan Department of Transportation has scheduled work on a section of M-28 in Ontonagon and...

www.wnmufm.org

wnmufm.org

Portage Lake Lift Bridge work takes place next week

(Houghton, MI) - The Michigan Department of Transportation will be performing repairs on the Portage Lake lift bridge between Houghton and Hancock next week. The work will require bridge lifts and southbound traffic lanes closures. Beginning Tuesday, July 26th, mechanical and electrical work will take place. Structural repairs take place...
HOUGHTON, MI
UPMATTERS

Our Community Tour Ontonagon: How the town came to be

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WJMN) – The town of Ontonagon is rich in history with ties to the lumber, mining, maritime, railroad, and farming industries that have helped shape it into the town we see today. “Initially it was all Native Americans of course prior to 1600. And sometime in the...
ONTONAGON, MI
UPMATTERS

Our Community Tour Ontonagon: Picturesque views in the Porcupine Mountains

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Porcupine Mountains draw thousands of people to the Upper Peninsula each year to check out its scenic views, hikes, and an outdoor adventure for everyone. “The Porcupine Mountains are just this massive space, we are Michigan’s largest State Park at nearly 60,000 acres and...
ONTONAGON, MI
wnmufm.org

Road work public meeting in Ontonagon County

(UNDATED) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is inviting the public to a meeting about a planned 2024 road project in Ontonagon County. The proposed project would resurface about 14 miles of M-28 from Berglund to Ewen. MDOT is proposing reconfiguring the four-lane section of M-28 in Bergland to three lanes, which will include one lane in each direction, a center left-turn lane, and paved shoulders. The four- to three-lane reconfiguration will be the primary focus of this public meeting.
ONTONAGON COUNTY, MI
WSAW

Details released for 41st annual Paul Bunyan Fest in Eagle River

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Paul Bunyan Fest will be held in Eagle River on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Featured events include chainsaw carving demonstrations by Ken Schels, more than 80 arts and craft booths, live musical entertainment by the Pinery Boys and the Paul Bunyan Fest beef sandwich and luncheon.
EAGLE RIVER, WI
UPMATTERS

OnStar helps track down stolen SUV from Hancock in Wisconsin

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Three people have been arrested following reports of a stolen SUV from Hancock on July 13. According to the Hancock Police Department, a 2021 Chevy Trailblazer was stolen around 3:55 p.m. on Finn St. in Hancock. The vehicle was unlocked with the keys inside. Once...
HANCOCK, MI
UPMATTERS

One arrested following meth distribution investigation in western UP

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – One man has been arrested following a one-year investigation into the sale of methamphetamine in Baraga, Houghton, and Keweenaw Counties. The Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) announced Monday that Gregory Knuuttila of Mohawk was arrested on Thursday, July 14 for Possession with Intent to Delivery Methamphetamine.
BARAGA, MI
WLUC

UPSET arrests Mohawk man for intent to deliver methamphetamine

MOHAWK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement (UPSET) arrested a Keweenaw County man Thursday for intent to deliver methamphetamine following a one-year investigation. UPSET detectives found that Gregory Knuuttila, 43, had been bringing large quantities of meth for distribution to Houghton, Baraga and Keweenaw counties for the past...
KEWEENAW COUNTY, MI
wnmufm.org

UPSET drug bust in Ontonagon County results in arrest

(Ontonagon County, MI) - A Mohawk man has been arrested on drug charges following a year-long investigation. Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team developed information on 43-year old Gregory Kuuttila indicating he had been transporting large quantities of methamphetamine into Houghton, Baraga, and Keweenaw counties over the last year. The investigation determined Kuuttila was traveling to the U.P. from Wisconsin on July 14th. Michigan State Police Homeland Security Team conducted a traffic stop near Bruce Crossing. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a half pound of methamphetamine with a street value of $10,000.
ONTONAGON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

3 in jail after Gogebic County drug bust

GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On July 15, 2022, the Gogebic-Iron Area Narcotics Team (GIANT) executed two search warrants in Gogebic County. Throughout the investigation, GIANT obtained information about a group of people that were involved in distributing methamphetamine and heroin. GIANT was able to purchase both of those substances on several occasions from some of the individuals.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
WJFW-TV

Lightning strike causes fire on Phelps area property

PHELPS - A lightning strike near Phelps lead to a fire that consumed a nearby property. The lightning strike is believed to have hit on the Spectacle Lake just outside the town of Phelps at around 8:15pm Monday night. A fire then broke out that engulfed one property. Phelps Volunteer...
PHELPS, WI
WLUC

Laurium man arrested after stealing golf cart

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Laurium man is in the Houghton County Jail after stealing a golf cart and driving drunk. According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the Hancock City Police received a report about a stolen golf cart from the Hancock City Campground on Sunday. A...
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI

