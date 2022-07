Southborough – Ronald Lee DeHart passed away peacefully at home in Southborough, MA, on July 9, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Ron was born on May 4th, 1938, in Tarkio, Missouri, where he was raised. He joined the US Air Force when he was 18 years old, and served in England, where he met and married Patricia Sambrook, the mother of his five children. After he and Patricia divorced, he met Sue, who shared his life for 38 years.

