Tennessee State

Judge in Tennessee Temporarily Blocks Biden Trans Athlete Directives

By Tabatha Wethal
athleticbusiness.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Tennessee, a federal judge has blocked directives from the Biden Administration that allow transgender workers and students to use bathrooms and locker rooms and join sports teams that correspond with their gender identity, according to a Reuters report. Judge Charles Atchley Jr. of the Eastern District of Tennessee...

