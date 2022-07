While world population growth has slowed down in the last couple of years, there are still more people on earth each year than there were in the previous one. It’s one of the big reasons the idea of sustainable living has exploded so dramatically, and why more and more people are learning how to recycle properly, compost at home, grow food sustainably and eat organic, which, in turn, can help reduce carbon footprints and slow climate change.

