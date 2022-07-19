Mandarin Oriental International to sell MO Washington D.C for $139m

Click here to read the full article. Polyester isn’t just helping fuel the climate crisis, a new report warned Tuesday, but it could also be threatening human health. This goes for both virgin and recycled versions of polyethylene terephthalate, better known as PET, according to Defend Our Health, a Maine-based nonprofit that focuses on food, water and product safety. Of the hundreds of chemicals that go into churning out plastic soda bottles, sweat-wicking yoga pants and wrinkle-free button-downs, many are highly hazardous, it noted. “Petrochemicals are part of 99 percent of all PET produced,” research analyst Roopa Krithivasan, who co-authored the study,...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 MINUTES AGO