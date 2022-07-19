Mandarin Oriental International to sell MO Washington D.C for $139m
Mandarin Oriental International has entered into an agreement to sell Mandarin Oriental, Washington, D.C., to Henderson Park for $139 million. The property will cease to be operated by Mandarin Oriental. “Over the...
Hundreds of thousands of leaked Uber documents obtained by The Guardian and shared with a consortium of news outlets show how during its most aggressive period of growth, the ride-hailing company reportedly employed secret technology to thwart police investigations, sought favors from high-ranking government officials and even perceived a silver lining in possible violent clashes between its drivers and taxicab operators.
Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker said his airline received 20,000 applications for 700 pilot jobs. European startup Norse Atlantic Airways also received a large batch of applications for its pilot roles. US airlines are not so lucky, with many struggling to recruit, forcing some planes to be grounded.
A stranger texted Jamie O'Grady saying he'd found his luggage in baggage reclaim at London Heathrow. American Airlines told O'Grady to collect the bag from the airport, even though he was back in the US. O'Grady had been on a trip to Portugal from his home in North Carolina. The...
U.S.-based transport service Lyft has reportedly laid off approximately 60 employees amid growing economic concerns within the company. In a memo obtained and published by The Wall Street Journal Wednesday, the company said that it had laid off employees within its rental business department, which allowed customers to rent its fleet of cars through its service.
In the U.S., side gigs are popular. According to Side Hustle Nation, 45% of employed Americans report having a side hustle, including 50% of millennials and 40% of Gen Zers. But why are so many people...
When I first learned the largest airplane in the world was The Roc made by Stratolaunch, my next question was, “Why?” There had to be some reason a company would build something this large. Imagine the size of the runways needed to get this large contraption into the air. Where do you store something this size?
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, underscoring the persistence of the highly contagious virus as new variants challenge the nation’s efforts to resume normalcy after two and a half years of pandemic disruptions. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden...
The latest designs for a supersonic jet with “gull wings”, which would enable flights between London and New York in 3.5 hours, have just been unveiled.The Boom Supersonic Overture aircraft, which will travel at speeds of 2,100km/h (Mach 1.7) – a similar speed to Concorde – has been through 51 design iterations since work began on the project in 2017.This latest model has been designed with 65 to 80 seats, with the hope that it will be flying commercial passengers by 2030.Four smaller engines have replaced the original three in the design, while a revolutionary “automated noise reduction system”...
Click here to read the full article. Polyester isn’t just helping fuel the climate crisis, a new report warned Tuesday, but it could also be threatening human health.
This goes for both virgin and recycled versions of polyethylene terephthalate, better known as PET, according to Defend Our Health, a Maine-based nonprofit that focuses on food, water and product safety. Of the hundreds of chemicals that go into churning out plastic soda bottles, sweat-wicking yoga pants and wrinkle-free button-downs, many are highly hazardous, it noted.
“Petrochemicals are part of 99 percent of all PET produced,” research analyst Roopa Krithivasan, who co-authored the study,...
Founded in March of 2009, Uber Technologies, Incorporated became the largest ride sharing company in the world — and it grew to become a private startup company with the highest value in the world at one point. Several different types of services are offered based on comfort and cost; and customers enjoy using their portable electronic devices to summon a ride without requiring to have any physical cash on hand to pay for the service…
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. government has forced Mexico into negotiations over what Washington considers unfair practices that are effectively excluding U.S. and other foreign companies from the Mexican energy sector in violation of the free trade agreement they signed with Canada. Mexico says it has received a similar notice from Canada related to its electricity law.
Those arriving and leaving Hong Kong are in for a treat as the Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) launches Journey of Discovery, where various multimedia features – based on themes such as travel and nature – have been set up across three zones at Terminal One to offer a fun interactive experience for travellers.
You can earn 1,000 bonus World of Hyatt points for every two qualifying eligible nights at your choice of 79 participating hotel and resort properties in 16 countries and territories in the Asia Pacific region through Friday, September 2, 2022 — up to a maximum limit of 15,000 bonus World of Hyatt points for the duration of the promotion…
As a tech-savvy traveler, you're always looking for the best destinations that offer the newest and most advanced technology. The USA is known for being a world leader in technology, so it's no surprise that there are plenty of destinations perfect for technology lovers. Even if you're not that much into technology, these places are worth visiting for their uniqueness.
DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines earned $476 million in the second quarter on record revenue from summer travelers and said Thursday that it expects to remain profitable in the third quarter. It was American's first quarterly profit without government pandemic aid in the COVID-19 era. Revenue from leisure travelers...
The United Club London is my favorite United Club in the system, with great staff, great food, and a beautiful design. I do love the new United Club in Newark, a sprawling lounge with barista-made coffee, a wide food selection, and views of the Manhattan skyline, but my recent visit to the Heathrow United Club reminded me why this one was my favorite.
