The Thorsby City Council continued their discussion on the design of a mural by the Scandinavian flag court at the corner of Rebel Street and Minnesota Avenue. Whitney Barlow passed out two new designs to the council that highlighted the Swedish flag colors, blue and yellow in the design. The council also had the three previous designs that highlighted fruit more and described what they wanted to see from the mural.

THORSBY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO