Q: Tell us something about you that people may be surprised to know. A: I am fascinated with butterflies, and love to raise monarchs and swallowtails in my spare time. My backyard is a certified monarch waystation. (That means it should have a minimum of 10 milkweed plants, made up of at least two different varieties, and is an intentionally-managed garden that provides food and habitat for the struggling Monarch butterfly population.)

WOODHAVEN, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO