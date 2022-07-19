Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 16:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Carroll; Cobb; Douglas; Fulton; Paulding The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Paulding County in northwestern Georgia Central Cobb County in north central Georgia Northeastern Carroll County in northwestern Georgia Douglas County in north central Georgia Southwestern Fulton County in north central Georgia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 411 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near New Hope to near Douglasville to near Fairplay, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Atlanta, Marietta, Douglasville, Dallas, Smyrna, East Point, Union City, Villa Rica, Powder Springs, Fairburn, Austell, Palmetto, Hiram, Lithia Springs, Chattahoochee Hills, Fair Oaks, Lost Mountain Park, Vinings, Brownsville and Bill Arp. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CARROLL COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO