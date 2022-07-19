ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-19 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are dozens of low water crossings...

alerts.weather.gov

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 02:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jackson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jackson and southern Franklin Counties through 700 AM CDT At 631 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Winchester, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Winchester, Decherd, Cowan, Huntland, Tims Ford Lake, Anderson, Bass, Beans Creek, Jericho and Maxwell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Catoosa, Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Murray, Towns, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 06:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Catoosa; Dawson; Fannin; Gilmer; Lumpkin; Murray; Towns; Union; Walker; White; Whitfield Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Catoosa, Towns, Lumpkin, Gilmer, Murray, Whitfield, White, northwestern Dawson, northeastern Walker, Union and Fannin Counties through 745 AM EDT At 655 AM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Ridgeside to near Cherry Log to near Dillard, and moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...40 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Dalton, Dahlonega, Chatsworth, Ringgold, Cleveland, Ellijay, Blue Ridge, Hiawassee, Blairsville, Fort Oglethorpe, Varnell, Eton, Young Harris, Tunnel Hill, Cohutta, East Ellijay, Helen, Morganton, Suches and Unicoi State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Cobb, Douglas, Fulton, Paulding by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 16:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Carroll; Cobb; Douglas; Fulton; Paulding The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Paulding County in northwestern Georgia Central Cobb County in north central Georgia Northeastern Carroll County in northwestern Georgia Douglas County in north central Georgia Southwestern Fulton County in north central Georgia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 411 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near New Hope to near Douglasville to near Fairplay, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Atlanta, Marietta, Douglasville, Dallas, Smyrna, East Point, Union City, Villa Rica, Powder Springs, Fairburn, Austell, Palmetto, Hiram, Lithia Springs, Chattahoochee Hills, Fair Oaks, Lost Mountain Park, Vinings, Brownsville and Bill Arp. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Banks, Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Dawson, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 07:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Banks; Bartow; Catoosa; Chattooga; Cherokee; Dawson; Floyd; Forsyth; Gilmer; Gordon; Hall; Lumpkin; Murray; North Fulton; Pickens; Walker; White; Whitfield Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Floyd, Hall, Gordon, northeastern Chattooga, Cherokee, Catoosa, Forsyth, Lumpkin, southwestern Gilmer, southern Murray, northwestern Banks, southern Whitfield, southern White, Dawson, northeastern Fulton, Walker, Pickens and northern Bartow Counties through 815 AM EDT At 744 AM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Lakeview to near Mill Creek to near Talking Rock to near Amicalola Falls State Park to Leaf, and moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Gainesville, Dalton, Canton, Cartersville, Calhoun, Lafayette, Cumming, Dahlonega, Jasper, Ringgold, Cleveland, Dawsonville, Homer, Fort Oglethorpe, Holly Springs, Adairsville, Rossville, Oakwood, Chickamauga and Lula. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BANKS COUNTY, GA

