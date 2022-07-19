Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 07:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Banks; Bartow; Catoosa; Chattooga; Cherokee; Dawson; Floyd; Forsyth; Gilmer; Gordon; Hall; Lumpkin; Murray; North Fulton; Pickens; Walker; White; Whitfield Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Floyd, Hall, Gordon, northeastern Chattooga, Cherokee, Catoosa, Forsyth, Lumpkin, southwestern Gilmer, southern Murray, northwestern Banks, southern Whitfield, southern White, Dawson, northeastern Fulton, Walker, Pickens and northern Bartow Counties through 815 AM EDT At 744 AM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Lakeview to near Mill Creek to near Talking Rock to near Amicalola Falls State Park to Leaf, and moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Gainesville, Dalton, Canton, Cartersville, Calhoun, Lafayette, Cumming, Dahlonega, Jasper, Ringgold, Cleveland, Dawsonville, Homer, Fort Oglethorpe, Holly Springs, Adairsville, Rossville, Oakwood, Chickamauga and Lula. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0